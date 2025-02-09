Despite the financial struggles at the start of the season, FC Barcelona has become one of the best teams in Europe under new coach Hansi Flick. With his current contract expiring in less than two years, the German coach addressed his future at the club.

Appointed as the successor to Xavi Hernandez, Flick was tasked with taking a squad that blended young talent and experienced players to the next level. Against the odds, the Spanish side has emerged as a dominant force both in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, with the coach playing a key role in their success.

In Saturday’s press conference ahead of the game against Sevilla, Flick was asked about a potential contract renewal. He remained cautious, stating: “I have no pressure, and I’ve already said it before. I really love working for this club. I’m happy with the team, and I think we have a lot of more potential, and you can also see the players from La Masia who are good, with a great potential.”

When reflecting on the duration of his current deal, Flick explained. “I have time for this. I have one more year left in my contract after this season, and it how I said before, for a coach it’s a long time,” he said, keeping his focus on short-term goals rather than looking too far into the future.

Although Flick doesn’t employ the traditional tiki-taka philosophy that Barcelona fans are accustomed to, his tactical approach has proven effective, as reflected in his results. With 35 matches coached, 25 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, the German manager has already claimed one title: the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. This success has made it clear that the club would be eager to maintain its relationship with Flick moving forward.

Optimistic outlook for Barcelona fans

Hansi Flick’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June 2026, which may feel short-term for some fans, raising concerns about the future. However, between the coach’s results, the club’s ongoing project, and Flick’s own ambitions, he seems keen on extending his relationship with the club.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey game against Valencia last Wednesday, and with his 60th birthday approaching on February 24, Flick was asked whether he envisioned coaching Barcelona at that age. “In my life, I often think about the situations and what I would like to do and, to be honest, a lot of dreams came true, and it’s also a dream to train Barca. I like the city, Barcelona it’s really fantastic, the food, the sun, and I love this club, and to work everyday with my coaches and my staff.”

He concluded his remarks by reflecting on the exceptional group of players at his disposal: “Train this team it’s fantastic, because the players are unique, it’s unbelievable. I never had this before, because every day after we finish, they spend 20 minutes training or doing technical stuff. They love to play soccer, and I appreciate a lot this things. It’s like a dream come true.”