Serie A
Video: Christian Pulisic misses penalty for AC Milan in key Serie A game against Juventus

By Dante Gonzalez

© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SSC Bari at Stadio San Siro on August 17, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan traveled to the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2025–26 Serie A season to face Juventus in a crucial battle at the top of the table. With the chance to break the deadlock, Christian Pulisic stepped up for the Rossoneri but missed a penalty that could have changed the game.

Maintaining their strong early-season form, Milan created several promising chances in the first half but went into the break scoreless. In the 53rd minute, they were awarded a penalty after Lloyd Kelly brought down Santiago Giménez following a brilliant through ball from Luka Modrić.

Among Milan’s stars, it was Pulisic who took responsibility from the spot. The USMNT forward sent goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio the wrong way but overhit his shot while aiming for the top corner, sending the ball over the crossbar and missing a golden opportunity to give Milan the lead.

The 0-0 draw ended Milan’s run of four consecutive Serie A victories and saw them surrender the top spot in the standings, dropping to third with 13 points from six games. After the October international break, the Rossoneri will host Fiorentina on Sunday, October 19, looking to reclaim Serie A first place from Napoli and AS Roma.

Pulisic still searching for first Serie A goal vs. Juventus

The 2025–26 campaign has marked Pulisic’s best start to a season, with six goals and two assists in eight appearances, including the match against Juventus. However, the Turin side continues to be one of his toughest opponents.

Since joining AC Milan, Pulisic has faced Juventus three times in Serie A — two matches have ended in goalless draws, while the other resulted in a 1-0 defeat. Although he found the net against the Bianconeri in the Supercoppa Italiana last January, the USMNT star is still chasing his first league goal against them.

