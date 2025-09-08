Clint Dempsey fires shots at Pochettino following UMSNT loss to South Korea

On October 12, 2024, at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Mauricio Pochettino made his debut as head coach of the United States men’s national team (USMNT) with a 2-0 friendly win over Panama. Nearly a year later, the optimism surrounding his appointment has faded.

Despite three major goals on the horizon—the Concacaf Nations League, the Gold Cup, and steady progress toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup—only one objective has been partially met. The USMNT reached the Gold Cup final but fell to Mexico, leaving doubts about whether the project under Pochettino is truly moving forward.

While the USMNT is considered one of the strongest nations in Concacaf, the past year has been underwhelming. They failed to lift any silverware and, perhaps more concerning, did not develop a recognizable playing style to inspire confidence among supporters. The most recent defeat has only reinforced concerns that Pochettino’s tenure has yet to deliver a significant breakthrough.

Former USMNT stars speak out

Criticism has been fierce, especially from former American players who know the pressures of international competition. Clint Dempsey, one of the greatest USMNT players of all time, did not hold back: “God help us. If the United States had to qualify for the World Cup, I’m not sure they’d get the job done.”

The USMNT will be one of the host teams for the next World Cup.

Although Dempsey softened his words by adding that “the storm can’t last forever, someday the sun has to come out,” his comments on the Men in Blazers podcast ignited widespread debate.

Other legends soon echoed his concerns. Alexi Lalas, who earned 96 caps with the USMNT, criticized Pochettino’s lack of results: “It’s not enough. Pochettino wants me to believe we should have confidence heading into the World Cup? Of course not.”

Former striker Herculez Gomez also joined the chorus: “If you asked me whether I think Mauricio Pochettino understands this program’s past—including finals, qualifiers, the World Cup, and player equity—I’d say NO.”

What’s next for the USMNT

Despite the backlash, Pochettino and his squad must quickly regroup. Their next test comes on Tuesday, September 9, against Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

