Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
USMNT
Comments

Clint Dempsey fires shots at Pochettino following UMSNT loss to South Korea

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The next big test comes on September 9 against Japan in Columbus, Ohio, as Pochettino looks to ease pressure and rebuild confidence.
© Getty ImagesThe next big test comes on September 9 against Japan in Columbus, Ohio, as Pochettino looks to ease pressure and rebuild confidence.

On October 12, 2024, at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Mauricio Pochettino made his debut as head coach of the United States men’s national team (USMNT) with a 2-0 friendly win over Panama. Nearly a year later, the optimism surrounding his appointment has faded.

Despite three major goals on the horizon—the Concacaf Nations League, the Gold Cup, and steady progress toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup—only one objective has been partially met. The USMNT reached the Gold Cup final but fell to Mexico, leaving doubts about whether the project under Pochettino is truly moving forward.

While the USMNT is considered one of the strongest nations in Concacaf, the past year has been underwhelming. They failed to lift any silverware and, perhaps more concerning, did not develop a recognizable playing style to inspire confidence among supporters. The most recent defeat has only reinforced concerns that Pochettino’s tenure has yet to deliver a significant breakthrough.

Former USMNT stars speak out

Criticism has been fierce, especially from former American players who know the pressures of international competition. Clint Dempsey, one of the greatest USMNT players of all time, did not hold back: “God help us. If the United States had to qualify for the World Cup, I’m not sure they’d get the job done.”

The USMNT will be one of the host teams for the next World Cup.

The USMNT will be one of the host teams for the next World Cup.

Although Dempsey softened his words by adding that “the storm can’t last forever, someday the sun has to come out,” his comments on the Men in Blazers podcast ignited widespread debate.

Advertisement
Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

see also

Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

Other legends soon echoed his concerns. Alexi Lalas, who earned 96 caps with the USMNT, criticized Pochettino’s lack of results: “It’s not enough. Pochettino wants me to believe we should have confidence heading into the World Cup? Of course not.”

Former striker Herculez Gomez also joined the chorus: “If you asked me whether I think Mauricio Pochettino understands this program’s past—including finals, qualifiers, the World Cup, and player equity—I’d say NO.”

What’s next for the USMNT

Despite the backlash, Pochettino and his squad must quickly regroup. Their next test comes on Tuesday, September 9, against Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

Pochettino Speaks Out Following South Korea Defeat: ‘We Must Believe, We Were Better. ’ Mauricio Pochettino admitted the U.S. lacked finishing.

Christian Pulisic takes center stage in coach Pochettino’s USMNT plans ahead of 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic takes center stage in coach Pochettino’s USMNT plans ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his vision for Christian Pulisic’s role with the United States Men’s National Team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Have they reconciled? USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino gives six-word update on Christian Pulisic’s relationship

Have they reconciled? USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino gives six-word update on Christian Pulisic’s relationship

The dynamic between Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic has been under the microscope since the summer, raising the question: have they truly buried the hatchet?

How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch El Salvador vs Suriname match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador host Suriname in a Matchday 2 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here’s how fans in the United States can catch the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo