USMNT
Pochettino speaks out following South Korea defeat: ‘We were better’

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Star forward Son Heung-Min scored one and assisted another, punishing defensive lapses from the U.S. in the first half.
Star forward Son Heung-Min scored one and assisted another, punishing defensive lapses from the U.S. in the first half.

It was not the result Mauricio Pochettino or the United States men’s national team (USMNT) wanted. On Saturday, the Americans suffered a disappointing home defeat to South Korea, sparking fresh criticism less than a year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on U.S. soil.

The USMNT struggled badly in the first half, conceding twice before halftime. Son Heung-Min, South Korea’s global superstar, opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then provided the assist for Lee Dong-gyeong’s second goal in the 43rd minute.

Although the United States improved after the break and created opportunities to get back into the match, they lacked the finishing touch. For Pochettino, the lack of clinical play was the decisive factor.

“I think we were better than South Korea, but if you are not clinical, it becomes complicated. Putting the result aside, I saw many positive things,” the Argentine coach said in his post-match press conference.

Pochettino’s call for patience and support

Pochettino stressed that the team is still adjusting, with several forced changes in the roster due to injuries and other circumstances. He acknowledged that the process is challenging but urged both players and fans to remain optimistic.

Have they reconciled? USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino gives six-word update on Christian Pulisic's relationship

Have they reconciled? USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino gives six-word update on Christian Pulisic’s relationship

“Too many things are happening with our roster… we have to be really positive… we have to believe,” he insisted.

The coach also made a direct appeal to the American public, asking fans to show up and support the national team as they prepare for the biggest tournament in U.S. soccer history.

What’s next for the USMNT

The defeat leaves Pochettino’s record at 10 wins and 7 losses in 17 matches, with no draws so far in his tenure. While his win percentage is respectable, the inconsistencies—particularly against stronger international opponents—have raised questions about whether the team will be ready for the spotlight of 2026.

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

The USMNT will have a quick chance to bounce back on Tuesday, when they face Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. That match will provide another test against a top-tier Asian opponent and an opportunity for the Americans to show improvement.

