Ancelotti builds a defensive ‘wall’ with Brazil’s clean sheets and sends funny message to fans

By Francisco Quatrin

Stars like Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli praised Ancelotti’s approach, highlighting his demand for teamwork, attitude, and discipline on the field.
The Brazilian national team has endured a turbulent few years. After cycling through coaches Dorival Júnior, Fernando Diniz, and Ramon Menezes, poor results and a lack of clear identity left the Seleção searching for answers. In a historic move, they turned to Carlo Ancelotti, only the fourth foreign coach in Brazil’s history. So far, the Italian legend has brought something the team desperately needed: stability and defensive solidity.

Since taking charge, Ancelotti has managed three matches without conceding a single goal. His debut was a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay to secure World Cup qualification, and then a convincing 3-0 victory over Chile.

This clean-sheet streak is even more impressive considering Brazil had conceded 16 goals in their previous 14 games. If the Seleção holds Bolivia scoreless in their next qualifier, Ancelotti will set a new record—no Brazil coach has ever kept a clean sheet in his first four official matches. The Italian himself knows the significance: “We must continue in this direction. If we can keep three clean sheets, we can win the matches to come.”

A collective defensive effort

Ancelotti emphasizes that defense begins with the entire team, not just the backline. “When the forwards work hard, the team defends well. Modern football is in the hands of attackers, and if they show commitment, the defense benefits.”

Brazil will be looking to win the title for the sixth time, having last won the World Cup in 2002.

Winger Gabriel Martinelli echoed that sentiment: “He demands attitude from all of us, not just me. We must give everything from the first minute, and that’s what he expects—our best effort on the field.”

Neymar under the spotlight after Ronaldinho’s remarks on Brazil snub: ‘There’s no turning back’

see also

Neymar under the spotlight after Ronaldinho’s remarks on Brazil snub: ‘There’s no turning back’

Interestingly, Ancelotti’s success has come while rotating his central defenders. Against Chile, Gabriel Magalhães partnered Marquinhos, breaking up the usual pairings, yet the defensive structure remained solid.

Casemiro’s leadership and experience

Another factor has been the return of Casemiro, whose presence has stabilized both the midfield and locker room. The veteran midfielder acknowledged the shift in energy since Ancelotti’s arrival:

“With Tite, we were very solid. After he left, things fell apart with different coaches. But with Ancelotti, we’ve gained momentum. The fans believe, the locker room is united, and everything feels right.”

