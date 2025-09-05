Robert Lewandowski to join Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Nassr and another Saudi Pro League club table in dizzying $117m-per-season bid for Barcelona veteran

Robert Lewandowski’s name has once again been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s in the transfer market. The Saudi Pro League, eager to continue its aggressive pursuit of soccer’s biggest names, reportedly tabled a staggering $117 million-per-season offer to lure the Polish striker away from Barcelona. The bid came not just from Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, but also from another Saudi powerhouse eager to make Lewandowski the centerpiece of their attack.

It was a proposal that could have instantly placed him alongside Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and other former European stars at the top of soccer’s financial hierarchy, and one that left the soccer world asking: Would the Barcelona veteran trade Camp Nou for Riyadh? The answer, however, carried more layers than money alone.

Saudi clubs have been relentless in targeting Europe’s elite. In the summer, Inigo Martínez departed the Blaugrana for Al-Nassr, surprising many. And Lewandowski was next on the radar. A source from the Saudi Public Investment Fund told 365Score: “Lewandowski was on the list of potential names that the recruitment committee was looking to bring to the Saudi league, as they sought to sign several international stars during this summer’s transfer window.”

The offer was extraordinary. $117 million annually, plus bonuses and incentives—a package that would have dwarfed most contracts in world soccer. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the two most prominent clubs in the Saudi Pro League, both made the Polish striker their top priority. So much so that when the deal began to stall, one of them pivoted quickly, securing Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez to lead their line.

Lewandowski’s reported stance

For Lewandowski, however, the timing wasn’t right. Despite being 37 and entering the final stages of a glittering career, the striker was clear about his immediate plans. “It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season,” he said when asked about the speculation.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, confirmed that the Saudi approach had been made but explained that the player’s focus remained firmly in Catalonia. Zahavi did, however, leave the door slightly ajar by suggesting the proposal could be revisited in 2026, when Lewandowski’s current deal nears its conclusion.