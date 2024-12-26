As the holiday festivities come to a close, AC Milan has returned to training at the Milanello sports center under the guidance of manager Paulo Fonseca. The team is gearing up for their upcoming match against Roma on December 29, a crucial fixture that marks the penultimate matchday of the first half of the season. This game not only serves as the last official match of 2024 but also as a precursor to the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for early January.

Following a three-day Christmas break, the Rossoneri are looking to build on their recent 1-0 victory against Verona, which provided a much-needed boost of confidence. The team is now focused on preparing for the challenge posed by Roma, who will visit the iconic San Siro. It’s safe to say that a win is essential for the Rossoneri, especially given Roma’s struggles this season.

While the team has welcomed back players like Alvaro Morata and Ismael Bennacer, who participated fully in training, there remains a sense of mystery surrounding one key player. Although Christian Pulisic has returned to training, he has not yet joined the group, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering about his availability for the upcoming match.

The Pulisic dilemma for Fonseca

The American international has been a standout performer for the San Siro outfit this season. Pulisic has been training separately as he continues to recover from a calf injury sustained earlier this month. His absence has been felt, and his potential return would be a significant boost for Fonseca and the team.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Fonseca is optimistic about the 26-year-old’s chances of being available for the match against Roma. If he can make a return, he would start the game on the bench, MilanNews has added.

Thus, it could provide Milan with a much-needed edge, especially considering the injuries to other key players, including Rafael Leao. Should Pulisic be unable to play, Fonseca may have to rely on Alex Jimenez to fill the void on the left wing, a position that has become increasingly critical given the team’s current injury woes.

Adjustments in starting XI

With several players sidelined, including Pulisic, Leao, and Yunus Musah, Fonseca is faced with the challenge of reshaping his starting lineup. The coach is expected to deploy a makeshift attacking trio, likely featuring Samuel Chukwueze, Tijjani Reijnders, and Jimenez. This combination will be tested for the first time from the start, adding an element of uncertainty to Milan’s attacking strategy.