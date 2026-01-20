Christian Pulisic hits another historic moment as Milan continues remarkable Serie A milestone with Lecce victory

Christian Pulisic once again found himself at the center of a defining Milan evening, even if the decisive moment did not come directly from his boot. On a tense Sunday night at San Siro, the Rossoneri edged past Lecce with patience, control, and just enough quality to stay firmly on course in a season that is increasingly drifting into historic territory. It was another chapter in a campaign filled with quiet milestones, relentless consistency, and a growing sense that something special is unfolding in red and black.

Milan’s narrow 1-0 victory over Lecce did not come easily. The visitors arrived organized, disciplined, and determined to frustrate, and for long stretches, they succeeded. Despite dominating possession and territory, the home side struggled to translate pressure into goals, with chance after chance repelled by Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone.

Christian Pulisic started alongside Rafael Leao, offering pace and vertical movement to stretch the defensive line. While the American was not at his sharpest in front of goal, his positioning and off-the-ball work were central to Milan’s attacking structure. One perfectly weighted first-time pass from Leao sent Pulisic through on goal, only for Falcone to deny him with a superb reaction save — a moment that summed up the club’s night: control without immediate reward.

As the clock ticked down and frustration grew inside San Siro, Massimiliano Allegri turned to his bench. The introduction of Niclas Fullkrug was a clear tactical signal: Milan needed presence, timing, and ruthless efficiency in the box. Just three minutes after coming on, the German striker delivered exactly that. A long ball from Matteo Gabbia released Alexis Saelemaekers down the right, and the Belgian’s cross was met by a perfectly timed glancing header from Fullkrug.

The net rippled, the stadium erupted, and Milan finally had the breakthrough their dominance deserved. The goal was not just decisive — it was symbolic. Against deep, compact defenses, Massimiliano Allegri’s side has sometimes lacked a pure reference point. On this night, that missing piece made the difference.

The milestone revealed

As celebrations settled and attention turned to the wider implications, the true historical weight of the victory became clear. With this win, Milan quietly extended a run that places the current side alongside some of the greatest teams in club history. The Red and Blacks are now unbeaten in 20 consecutive Serie A matches in the same season, a feat last achieved during the 1992-93 campaign.

That milestone places this squad in elite company, echoing the era of Fabio Capello and reinforcing the idea that this is not just a strong season — it is a rare one. For Christian Pulisic, it meant another appearance in the record books, adding to a growing list of historic moments since arriving in Italy.

Season quietly becoming historic

Victories like this are rarely remembered for flair. They are remembered for what they enable. Milan stayed second, widened the gap to the chasing pack, and kept the pressure firmly on the summit. More importantly, they continued a sequence that defines champions: consistency, resilience, and adaptability.

For Christian Pulisic, this was another step in a journey that keeps intersecting with history. Even without a goal or assist, he was there — present, involved, and part of a Rossoneri side writing its name back into the record books.