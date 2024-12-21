AC Milan’s talismanic winger, Christian Pulisic, has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury during Milan’s recent clash with Atalanta, a game that ended in a disappointing 2-1 loss for the Rossoneri. However, head coach Paulo Fonseca has provided an encouraging update on Pulisic’s recovery, hinting that the American star could return sooner than initially expected.

The 26-year-old was forced off the pitch after just 38 minutes on December 5, diagnosed with a low-grade tear in the soleus muscle of his right calf. His absence has been felt despite the club managing a respectable record of two wins and one draw in the three matches without him.

He has been a crucial figure for Milan this season, contributing five goals and four assists in 14 appearances. His dynamic presence on the wing has often been a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent campaign for the Rossoneri, who sit seventh in Serie A, 11 points adrift of league leaders Atalanta.

Subtle shade at USMNT?

After the Red-and-Blacks’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona, Fonseca hinted at the possibility of Pulisic’s return for the upcoming Serie A match against Roma on December 29 or the Italian Super Cup semifinal against Juventus on January 3. Speaking to reporters, he shared his optimism. I’m optimistic about Pulisic for Roma, but we’ll see during the week.”

While Fonseca’s comments are hopeful, he emphasized the importance of closely monitoring Pulisic’s condition in the coming days to ensure his readiness for these crucial fixtures. However, in discussing the winger’s injury, the 51-year-old boss couldn’t resist taking a jab at the US Men’s National Team (USMNT): “Pulisic came back from the national team with an injury.”

The remark highlights a recurring tension between club and country over players’ workload, particularly during this season. This sentiment isn’t new—USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino expressed concerns earlier this year about Milan’s heavy reliance on the American winger, stating: “He’s playing every single game, every single minute, something that we are a little bit worried about. Sometimes we need to protect, because he arrived a little bit tired.”