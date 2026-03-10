Cristiano Ronaldo to get unexpected Saudi Pro League title and Golden Boot boost? Ivan Toney at risk of missing crucial clash vs. Al-Nassr due to bizarre reason

The race for the Saudi Pro League title and the Golden Boot has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, placing global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney at the center of the spotlight. As Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli battle for domestic dominance, the two prolific forwards are also competing for the league’s top-scorer award.

Recent developments, however, have added a surprising twist to the race. While Toney’s goal-scoring exploits have pushed him ahead in the Golden Boot standings, a controversial incident following a high-profile derby has suddenly placed his availability for an upcoming crucial match in doubt. If the situation develops further, it could unexpectedly benefit Ronaldo, both in the title chase and his pursuit of another historic scoring milestone.

The latest chapter in this rivalry unfolded during the heated Jeddah Derby between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad Club at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Al-Ahli secured a convincing 3-1 victory, a result that temporarily pushed the club to the top of the league standings. The match began with an early breakthrough from Toney, who calmly finished from close range after a dangerous attacking move orchestrated by Brazilian winger Galeno.

The English striker’s goal gave Matthias Jaissle’s side momentum in the derby clash. Although Al-Ittihad briefly equalized when Fabinho converted a penalty following a foul on Steven Bergwijn, Al-Ahli quickly regained control. Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez restored the lead with a clinical strike before substitute Feras Al-Buraikan sealed the victory late in the match.

Beyond the derby bragging rights, the match also produced a major individual milestone. Toney’s goal took his tally to 24 league goals this season, strengthening his position at the top of the Golden Boot standings. In comparison, Ronaldo currently sits on 22 goals, meaning the Portuguese icon trails his rival with just nine matches remaining in the campaign.

The controversy that could change everything

Despite Toney’s success on the pitch, the story took a surprising turn after the derby victory. Following the match, Al-Ittihad filed an official complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), requesting disciplinary action against the Al-Ahli striker.

According to reports, the complaint alleges that Toney performed an indecent celebration during the Jeddah Derby, directing gestures toward Al-Ittihad supporters in the stands. The club has asked the league’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee to apply penalties under Article 1/72 of the competition’s regulations.

If the complaint is upheld, Toney could face a suspension of at least six matches, with potential sanctions extending even further depending on the investigation’s outcome. Such a ban would have enormous consequences, not only for Al-Ahli’s title ambitions but also for the Golden Boot race.

What it means for Ronaldo

If Toney is suspended, he could miss the upcoming showdown against Al-Nassr on April 28, a match that may prove decisive in both the championship race and the scoring charts. For Ronaldo, that scenario could open the door to regain the lead in the Golden Boot standings during the final stretch of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts

Interestingly, the situation remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the referee’s official match report did not include any note regarding inappropriate behavior, which could complicate the case against Toney. According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, the absence of such details may weaken the disciplinary complaint. Nevertheless, the federation has already requested a formal response from Al-Ahli as part of the investigation process.