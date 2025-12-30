Arsene Wenger’s radical offside rule: When might FIFA introduce it and could it debut at the 2026 World Cup?

Arsene Wenger’s offside rule has quietly moved from theoretical debate to a proposal that could reshape how soccer is played at the very highest level. What once sounded like a radical idea is now being openly discussed by FIFA officials as part of a broader push to make the game more attacking, more fluid, and easier to officiate in the era of technology. While the headlines focus on offside lines and body parts, the implications stretch far beyond marginal calls — touching clubs, countries, referees, fans, and the sport’s global future.

In the first conversations around the idea, the ’Wenger law’ has been framed as a philosophical correction rather than a revolution. It challenges one of the most controversial aspects of modern soccer: millimetric decisions that punish attackers for marginal advantages, often decided by a shoulder, toe, or knee leaning forward.

The proposal originates from Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development. The Frenchman has long argued that the spirit of the offside law has been lost in the age of VAR. Originally designed to prevent “goal hanging,” the rule has instead become a source of frustration, slowing matches and alienating supporters.

Under the current interpretation, an attacker is offside if any playable part of the body is ahead of the last defender. That has led to countless stoppages and disallowed goals decided by fractions of a frame. Wenger’s idea flips that logic. Instead of penalizing attackers for marginal forward movement, the attacker would only be judged offside if they are completely beyond the last defender. In practical terms, level would once again mean level. Marginal advantages would favor attacking soccer, not defensive caution.

Arsene Wenger’s offside rule explained

see also FIFA president Infantino makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League growth ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA’s growing openness to change

Behind the scenes, FIFA has been laying the groundwork for reform. According to RMC Sport, the governing body has already backed Wenger’s proposal in principle, with internal discussions suggesting that implementation is no longer a question of “if,” but “how.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That openness was echoed publicly by Gianni Infantino, who confirmed that FIFA is actively studying changes to soccer’s laws to make the game “more attacking and more attractive.” Speaking at the World Sports Summit, Infantino placed the offside debate within a wider context of modernization.

“Let’s take the example of the offside law, which has evolved over the years,” Infantino explained. “Maybe in the future, [attackers] will need to be completely ahead of the defender to be offside.” This statement was significant. It marked the first time FIFA’s president publicly aligned himself with Wenger’s logic, signaling institutional momentum.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows U.S. President Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The key moment: approval and timing

Any change to the Laws of the Game must be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is scheduled to meet in February in Wales. That meeting is the formal gateway for Wenger’s offside proposal. If approved, FIFA would then have the authority to introduce the rule into competitions under its jurisdiction. RMC Sport adds that the rule could be introduced as early as next season, marking one of the most significant tactical shifts in decades.

see also FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

This timing also places the proposal on a collision course with the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. FIFA recently approved a $727 million investment budget for the tournament — a 50% increase on 2022 — underscoring its ambition to present a faster, more entertaining spectacle.

While no official confirmation has been given, the alignment of budget approval, technological trials, and law discussions strongly suggests that Wenger’s offside rule could be tested on soccer’s biggest stage.

Advertisement