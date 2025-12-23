Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two Juventus stars to strengthen squad ahead of the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia.
Christian Pulisic has emerged as the undisputed leader of AC Milan this season. While his contributions have been impressive, the team has struggled to maintain dominance in Italy, highlighting weaknesses in their roster. With this in mind, the Rossoneri are already aiming to strengthen their lineup for the 2026-27 season, identifying two Juventus players as potential reinforcements for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to reports by Mirco Guidi in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri is strongly considering the possible addition of Dušan Vlahović to AC Milan ahead of the 2026–27 season. Sharing the same agent as recent signing Andrej Kostić, the striker could be a strong option for the Rossoneri, as he could join on a free transfer, with the coach aiming to bring out his best version next to Christian Pulisic at the offense.

Far from ending there, AC Milan are also monitoring the possible addition of Federico Gatti from Juventus FC, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Despite being under contract until 2030, the Vecchia Signora are willing to part ways with the Italian defender, who has failed to establish himself as a regular starter and suffered a meniscus injury in early December 2025. That said, both parties have yet to sit down for formal talks regarding a potential move.

Even though neither Dusan nor Federico are regarded as main stars at Juventus, their potential arrival comes with a low-price tag. The striker could join as a free agent, and the defender is out of the current project. With this in mind, coach Massimiliano Allegri could bolster the roster’s depth with proven-quality players capable of delivering an immediate impact, thereby enhancing Pulisic’s performances with solid teammates who have already excelled in Serie A.

Juventus stars Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Gatti.

AC Milan ready to sell recent stellar signing after Füllkrug arrival

AC Milan remain keen on upgrading their roster for the 2026–27 season while staying open to potential changes in January 2026. The search for a center back is a top priority, but the arrival of Niclas Füllkrug has prompted some shifts within the Italian side. Amid these changes and new offensive signings, the Rossoneri are reportedly considering selling a player who joined as a star in the summer of 2025.

Not only Axel Disasi: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan offered another Premier League defender ahead of January 2026

According to reports from Daniele Longo, Sky Sports, and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are open to offloading Christopher Nkunku, who arrived this season for €37 million. His underwhelming performance, coupled with the addition of Füllkrug and Andrej Kostić, has led the club to ask his agent to explore offers for a permanent sale. However, they are also open to a loan move. This strategy aims to create space to strengthen the roster.

