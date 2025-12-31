Spain coach De La Fuente on Lionel Messi ahead of Finalissima vs. Argentina: ‘He’s like Cristiano Ronaldo’

Argentina and Spain will be the stars in March at the Finalissima, the last major international soccer event before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Luis De La Fuente discussed that goal, drawing a comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Diario AS, the coach was asked about the importance he places on the Finalissima. “Well, I want to play that match, because of what it means to play a game between the champion of Europe and the champion of America, to play against a rival like Argentina,” De La Fuente began.

He also made it clear that the Finalissima is not only a test ahead of the World Cup but also a tempting objective in itself. “Beyond testing the potential of both teams, what matters to me is playing another final and having the chance to win another title,” Luis said.

The conversation quickly turned to Messi, who will lead Argentina against Spain in that matchup. “No matter Messi’s form in the Finalissima or at the World Cup, he is one of those players who can make a difference with just one detail,” De La Fuente said.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

“Messi is one of those players who should never end. He’s like Cristiano Ronaldo. They are fantastic,” added the Spain coach. “Therefore, total respect and admiration for Leo’s career and for what still lies ahead of him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

Messi vs. Yamal, the passing of the torch

The Finalissima will be played on Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the same venue that hosted the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after an unforgettable 3-3 draw. A trophy will be on the line, but other elements will make the match special.

Perhaps the most notable is the duel — the first and possibly only — between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. They represent one of the most wonderful aspects of the game: magic, creativity, talent, and the kind of surprises that captivate fans around the world.

But they also represent two different generations. Messi is entering the final years of his professional career, leaving an indelible legacy, while Yamal is just beginning. That is why the Argentina vs. Spain match captures so much attention from fans — it is likely to be remembered as a historic moment in soccer.

Advertisement