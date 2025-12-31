Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FINALISSIMA
Comments

Spain coach De La Fuente on Lionel Messi ahead of Finalissima vs. Argentina: ‘He’s like Cristiano Ronaldo’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Argentina and Spain will be the stars in March at the Finalissima, the last major international soccer event before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Luis De La Fuente discussed that goal, drawing a comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Diario AS, the coach was asked about the importance he places on the Finalissima. “Well, I want to play that match, because of what it means to play a game between the champion of Europe and the champion of America, to play against a rival like Argentina,” De La Fuente began.

He also made it clear that the Finalissima is not only a test ahead of the World Cup but also a tempting objective in itself. “Beyond testing the potential of both teams, what matters to me is playing another final and having the chance to win another title,” Luis said.

The conversation quickly turned to Messi, who will lead Argentina against Spain in that matchup. “No matter Messi’s form in the Finalissima or at the World Cup, he is one of those players who can make a difference with just one detail,” De La Fuente said.

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Messi is one of those players who should never end. He’s like Cristiano Ronaldo. They are fantastic,” added the Spain coach. “Therefore, total respect and admiration for Leo’s career and for what still lies ahead of him.”

Advertisement
Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

see also

Spain’s pre-World Cup plans after Finalissima vs. Argentina reportedly revealed

Messi vs. Yamal, the passing of the torch

The Finalissima will be played on Friday, March 27, at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the same venue that hosted the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after an unforgettable 3-3 draw. A trophy will be on the line, but other elements will make the match special.

Perhaps the most notable is the duel — the first and possibly only — between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. They represent one of the most wonderful aspects of the game: magic, creativity, talent, and the kind of surprises that captivate fans around the world.

But they also represent two different generations. Messi is entering the final years of his professional career, leaving an indelible legacy, while Yamal is just beginning. That is why the Argentina vs. Spain match captures so much attention from fans — it is likely to be remembered as a historic moment in soccer.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after a scolding from coach Mourinho, reveals Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after a scolding from coach Mourinho, reveals Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Luka Modric recalled an unusual moment from his days at Real Madrid that involved Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes with Portugal: Colombia set for significant boost as James Rodriguez could follow Lionel Messi’s MLS route

Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes with Portugal: Colombia set for significant boost as James Rodriguez could follow Lionel Messi’s MLS route

James Rodriguez, a player whose tournament pedigree needs little introduction, is preparing the final stretch of his career with one clear objective in mind: arriving at the World Cup in peak condition.

Joao Cancelo makes shock decision to depart Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: What’s next for Portugal star ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Joao Cancelo makes shock decision to depart Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: What’s next for Portugal star ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup?

What initially appeared to be a lucrative and stable move has instead turned into a source of frustration, uncertainty, and urgency — all at the worst possible time.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

With Christian Pulisic leading the charge, AC Milan have emerged as one of the strongest teams in Serie A. Eyeing further enhancement of Massimiliano Allegri's roster, the Rossoneri are targeting a Manchester City star as a free agent, in a move reminiscent of Luka Modric's arrival.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo