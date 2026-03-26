Christian Pulisic’s 2026 goal dry spell takes its toll as Milan star falls out of Serie A’s top 5 most expensive players

Christian Pulisic has found himself under a fresh spotlight following Milan’s dramatic 3-2 win over Torino. The United States winger, who provided a crucial assist during the match, is preparing for an intense international window with the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While his club campaign remains highly competitive, concerns over his goalscoring dry spell in 2026 have begun to take their toll off the field.

The atmosphere at Milan has been charged, particularly after a display of unity on the pitch. Off the field, debates about his role, output, and influence have intensified as the season reaches its decisive stages. As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, attention on Pulisic grows.

The USMNT is planning challenging friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, and Pulisic remains central to tactical setups despite the ongoing lack of goals. His contribution in linking play, creating space, and assisting teammates continues to be a key component of both Milan and the national team’s strategies.

Beneath the headlines, a more subtle development has emerged regarding Pulisic’s status in Serie A. Recent market updates show that the American winger has dropped in valuation, a shift that underscores the impact of his extended goal drought.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

How much is Christian Pulisic worth in March 2026?

The start of Pulisic’s season had been electrifying, with six goals in seven matches helping Milan rediscover its rhythm under Massimiliano Allegri. However, minor injuries and a dip in finishing have coincided with his goal drought, now extending over three months. Despite being fit enough to start the last five league matches, the American’s offensive output has declined, prompting questions about his ability to rediscover scoring form at a crucial stage.

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The recent Serie A market update added another dimension to the story. According to Transfermarkt, Pulisic’s market value dropped to $54 million from $69 million, reflecting a decline that pushes him out of the league’s top five most expensive players.

Top market values Serie A March 2026

“The Milan winger has been going through a difficult period for several months now. He is no longer an undisputed starter, has faced criticism for being too individualistic, and his physical condition has also failed to convince,” explained Transfermarkt Area Manager Italy, Jatin Dietl, emphasizing the combined effect of form, fitness, and external pressures.

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Historic Serie A influence despite all hurdles

Despite the goal drought, Pulisic’s contributions remain remarkable. According to Milan News, he is the only Serie A player since 2023-24 to record at least 31 goals and 20 assists, a testament to his sustained influence over the last two seasons. His assist for Adrien Rabiot in Milan’s recent win over Torino marked his first goal involvement of 2026, signaling potential momentum for the critical closing stretch of the season.

Speaking about his form, Pulisic emphasized a balanced perspective: “I’m not too concerned about it. I really do feel like I’m in a good spot and also playing well. This is just how the career goes, ups and downs. I’m just trying to continue playing well, being in a good place physically and feeling good.” His mindset reflects resilience in the face of pressure and the importance of consistency beyond the scoresheet.