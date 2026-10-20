Christian Pulisic plays crucial role as Ruben Amorim breaks impressive 63-year-old Milan record in Serie A

Christian Pulisic is playing an important role in Ruben Amorim’s impressive start at Milan, with the Portuguese coach showing a level of tactical flexibility that was rarely seen during his Premier League tenure. After facing criticism in England for sticking rigidly to one system, Amorim has given Milan a new identity, helping the club achieve a milestone that had eluded its coaches for more than six decades.

Amorim arrived in Italy carrying questions about his tactical approach after his insistence on a 3-4-2-1 formation contributed to his struggles at Manchester United. However, his first months at Milan have suggested that he has learned from that experience and is willing to adapt to the demands of individual matches.

The Rossoneri have shown greater flexibility under the Portuguese boss, moving between different formations depending on their opponents and the demands of each match. Pulisic has contributed to that progress despite an interrupted start to the campaign following his World Cup injury.

At Manchester United, Amorim was frequently criticized for sticking rigidly to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, even when results deteriorated. His appointment at Milan raised similar questions, but the coach has demonstrated a willingness to adapt rather than remain committed to a single tactical system. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have developed into a “chameleonic” team capable of changing shape while maintaining the same underlying principles.

Amorim has used a 3-4-2-1, a 4-4-2, a 4-2-3-1 and, more recently, a 4-3-3. The turning point came after the Europa League defeat to Benfica, when their build-up play appeared too predictable. Amorim responded by introducing a back four against Lecce, moving Mario Gila into a wider defensive role and giving Pulisic greater freedom around Goncalo Ramos. The team won that match 3-0, offering early evidence that the adjustment could work.

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Pulisic helps Milan find new balance

Pulisic has continued to contribute while rebuilding his fitness, recording one goal and one assist in Serie A during the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign. His goal came in the 3-0 win over Lecce, while his assist against Lazio highlighted his ability to influence Milan’s attack beyond scoring.

The American has also registered a 7.16 average rating and 90% passing accuracy, according to Sofascore. Although his involvement has been carefully managed following his injury, his technical quality and movement remain valuable to Amorim’s evolving system.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

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Milan subsequently experimented with a 4-3-3 to strengthen the midfield and create more attacking options. The change helped the team secure consecutive victories, including a 4-0 Europa League win over Salzburg and a dramatic 3-2 Serie A success against Atalanta.

Milan witnesses first since 1963 as Amorim rewrites record books

The victory over Atalanta also secured Amorim a significant place in Milan’s history. He became only the third coach to remain unbeaten in his first seven Serie A matches in charge, recording four wins and three draws to collect 15 points.

According to Opta, the Portuguese manager has matched a feat last achieved by Luis Carniglia in 1963. Hector Puricelli was the first of the three coaches to accomplish it, recording three wins and four draws during his opening seven league matches in 1955.

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Milan’s win over Atalanta was particularly demanding, as the team surrendered a three-goal advantage before holding on to claim all three points. Amorim acknowledged that the late pressure exposed areas requiring improvement, despite his satisfaction with the result.