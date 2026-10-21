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Kylian Mbappe fires warning to Barcelona, Lamine Yamal ahead of El Clasico and Ballon d’Or gala

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid striker (1)
© Diego Souto/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe, Real Madrid striker (1)

Kylian Mbappe faces an intense few days. On Sunday, Real Madrid travel to take on Barcelona in El Clasico, and barely 24 hours later, the French forward will go head-to-head with Lamine Yamal to decide who will lift the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid secured a commanding 4–1 victory over RB Leipzig in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. The win arrives at a pivotal juncture for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they turn their attention back to La Liga for a showdown that could heavily dictate the domestic title race.

For Mbappe, the coming days represent a monumental test of leadership and legacy. Not only is he tasked with leading the line in hostile territory, but he will also contest the sport’s ultimate individual accolade—and the striker appears primed for both challenges. “El Clasico and then Ballon d’Or ceremony? Let’s go for it,” he said after the UCL victory.

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El Clasico carries enormous weight

In recent seasons, Barcelona have frequently held the upper hand in Clasico matchups, producing emphatic results that Los Blancos are desperate to avenge this Sunday. Securing a victory is essential for Real Madrid to prevent the Blaugrana from extending their lead at the top of the table to nine points and to avoid another damaging setback against their fiercest rivals.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

While the campaign is still in its opening months, dropping a Clasico remains the worst-case scenario for either club. The psychological fallout from a defeat often reshapes the entire momentum of a season, especially given the current gap separating the two Spanish giants entering Sunday’s fixture.

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From an individual standpoint, Kylian Mbappe has a date with destiny. Having navigated heavy scrutiny and prior Clasico frustrations, this 48-hour stretch offers him the definitive platform to silence critics: after leaving everything on the pitch in Barcelona, he will head straight to London to discover whether the Ballon d’Or is finally his or if he must wait another year to claim soccer’s highest honor.

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