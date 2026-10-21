How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bournemouth vs AC Milan WHAT Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, October 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Bournemouth come into this Europa League match on a two game winning run. They beat Sunderland 2-0 last Sunday, October 18, after a 3-0 win over Sturm on October 15 in their previous European outing. Before that stretch, Bournemouth lost 1-5 to Chelsea on October 10. They will look to carry that recent form into Thursday’s game against AC Milan.

AC Milan also arrive having won back to back matches, including a 3-2 victory over Atalanta on October 18 and a 4-0 win against Salzburg on October 15. A 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on October 11 sits just before that pair of wins. With six points from their last two outings, AC Milan head to Bournemouth looking to keep their winning form going in the competition.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan record

Bournemouth and AC Milan have met once before, with AC Milan winning that meeting. The sides faced off on September 3, 2016, when Bournemouth lost 1-2 at home to AC Milan. That result stands as AC Milan’s only win in the series, with no draws recorded between the two clubs.

Match Score Date Competition Bournemouth vs. AC Milan 1-2 September 3, 2016 Club Friendlies

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2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Juventus 2 +6 6 2 Leverkusen 2 +6 6 3 Benfica 2 +5 6 4 Beşiktaş 2 +4 6 5 Bournemouth 2 +4 6 6 Omonia 2 +4 6 7 Ferencvaros 2 +3 6 8 Lyon 2 +2 6 9 Olympiacos 2 +2 6 10 Sunderland 2 +2 6 11 Sparta 2 +3 4 12 Union Saint-Gilloise 2 +3 4 13 Rennes 2 +1 4 14 Zagreb 2 +1 4 15 Crystal Palace 2 +3 3 16 AC Milan 2 +2 3 17 Jagiellonia 2 +1 3 18 OFI Crete 2 +1 3 19 Torreense 2 +0 3 20 AZ Alkmaar 2 +0 3 21 RB Salzburg 2 -3 3 22 Real Sociedad 2 -1 1 23 Lillestroem 2 -1 1 24 Levski Sofia 2 -1 1 25 Hapoel 2 -1 1 26 Sturm Graz 2 -3 1 27 Nijmegen 2 -5 1 28 Celta Vigo 2 -2 0 29 Anderlecht 2 -2 0 30 HOFF 2 -3 0 31 Marseille 2 -4 0 32 Viktoria 2 -4 0 33 Celtic 2 -5 0 34 Ararat 2 -5 0 35 NK Celje 2 -5 0 36 Lech Poznan 2 -8 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Hapoel Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Sturm Graz vs. Marseille Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM OFI Crete vs. Leverkusen Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Juventus vs. Rennes Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Zagreb vs. Nijmegen Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Ferencvaros vs. Torreense Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM Ararat vs. AZ Alkmaar Thursday, October 22, 2026 12:45 PM HOFF vs. Lyon Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Omonia vs. Benfica Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Olympiacos vs. Sparta Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM NK Celje vs. RB Salzburg Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Lillestroem vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Jagiellonia vs. Anderlecht Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Viktoria vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Celtic vs. Celta Vigo Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Beşiktaş vs. Crystal Palace Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM Bournemouth vs. AC Milan Thursday, October 22, 2026 3:00 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary