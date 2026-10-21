How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

|WHO
|Bournemouth vs AC Milan
|WHAT
|Europa League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, October 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Bournemouth vs AC Milan record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Bournemouth vs. AC Milan
|1-2
|September 3, 2016
|Club Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|2
|+6
|6
|2
|Leverkusen
|2
|+6
|6
|3
|Benfica
|2
|+5
|6
|4
|Beşiktaş
|2
|+4
|6
|5
|Bournemouth
|2
|+4
|6
|6
|Omonia
|2
|+4
|6
|7
|Ferencvaros
|2
|+3
|6
|8
|Lyon
|2
|+2
|6
|9
|Olympiacos
|2
|+2
|6
|10
|Sunderland
|2
|+2
|6
|11
|Sparta
|2
|+3
|4
|12
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|2
|+3
|4
|13
|Rennes
|2
|+1
|4
|14
|Zagreb
|2
|+1
|4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|3
|16
|AC Milan
|2
|+2
|3
|17
|Jagiellonia
|2
|+1
|3
|18
|OFI Crete
|2
|+1
|3
|19
|Torreense
|2
|+0
|3
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|2
|+0
|3
|21
|RB Salzburg
|2
|-3
|3
|22
|Real Sociedad
|2
|-1
|1
|23
|Lillestroem
|2
|-1
|1
|24
|Levski Sofia
|2
|-1
|1
|25
|Hapoel
|2
|-1
|1
|26
|Sturm Graz
|2
|-3
|1
|27
|Nijmegen
|2
|-5
|1
|28
|Celta Vigo
|2
|-2
|0
|29
|Anderlecht
|2
|-2
|0
|30
|HOFF
|2
|-3
|0
|31
|Marseille
|2
|-4
|0
|32
|Viktoria
|2
|-4
|0
|33
|Celtic
|2
|-5
|0
|34
|Ararat
|2
|-5
|0
|35
|NK Celje
|2
|-5
|0
|36
|Lech Poznan
|2
|-8
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Hapoel
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sturm Graz vs. Marseille
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|OFI Crete vs. Leverkusen
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Lech Poznan vs. Sunderland
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Juventus vs. Rennes
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Zagreb vs. Nijmegen
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Ferencvaros vs. Torreense
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Ararat vs. AZ Alkmaar
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|12:45 PM
|HOFF vs. Lyon
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Omonia vs. Benfica
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Olympiacos vs. Sparta
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|NK Celje vs. RB Salzburg
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lillestroem vs. Real Sociedad
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Jagiellonia vs. Anderlecht
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Viktoria vs. Levski Sofia
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Celtic vs. Celta Vigo
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Beşiktaş vs. Crystal Palace
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bournemouth vs. AC Milan
|Thursday, October 22, 2026
|3:00 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Bournemouth will face AC Milan on Thursday, October 22, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
- Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Bournemouth vs AC Milan game in the United States.
- AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 1 win in 1 meetings.