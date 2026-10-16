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Christian Pulisic’s 2026-27 season rating sends Ruben Amorim clear message, but one stat raises questions

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© XChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic has made an encouraging return to Milan after recovering from a World Cup injury, delivering promising performances despite a disrupted start to the 2026-27 campaign. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, the American forward has continued to contribute in attack, although recent selection decisions have raised questions about his place in Milan’s plans.

Pulisic has recorded one goal and one assist since returning to action, with his first goal of the season arriving in Milan’s 3-0 victory over Lecce on September 20. He also provided an assist against Lazio, demonstrating that he can influence matches even while rebuilding his fitness.

According to Sofascore, Pulisic currently holds an average rating of 7.16, improving on his 7.0 average from the previous campaign. His passing accuracy has also increased from 86% to 90%, suggesting that his performances remain effective despite his reduced involvement.

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However, the numbers reveal a concerning change in how Amorim is using the American international. Pulisic has started just two of his first five appearances this season, compared with 20 starts in the 34 matches he was available for during the previous campaign.

Christian Pulisic’s 2026-27 stats

Christian Pulisic’s 2026-27 stats

The contrast highlights how his role has changed since returning from a lower-leg injury suffered during the 2026 World Cup. Having missed Milan’s preseason and the opening matches of the campaign, Pulisic is still working to regain his rhythm, but competition for places has made his path back into the starting lineup more complicated.

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Amorim continues to manage Pulisic’s minutes

Milan’s recent fixtures illustrate the situation clearly. Pulisic started against Sassuolo on October 11, playing 78 minutes in a 1-1 draw, but he returned to the bench for the 4-0 Europa League victory over Red Bull Salzburg four days later.

The 28-year-old entered that match in the second half and played just 31 minutes. His reduced involvement suggests Amorim is continuing to manage his workload while assessing other attacking options, although it remains unclear whether the pattern reflects fitness management, tactical preference or both.

Pulisic’s attacking efficiency remains competitive

Despite the limited starts, Pulisic has maintained a respectable rate of goal contributions. He is averaging one goal or assist every 134 minutes, only slightly below his rate of one every 129 minutes last season.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

That difference suggests his attacking effectiveness has remained relatively stable even as his opportunities have decreased. His improved passing accuracy also indicates that he continues to contribute to Milan’s build-up play, rather than relying solely on goals and assists to influence matches.

The Rossoneri face another demanding stretch of fixtures, including a Serie A meeting with Atalanta and a Europa League match against Bournemouth. Those games could provide Pulisic with opportunities to convince Amorim that he deserves a more regular starting role.

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Pulisic’s early-season numbers offer reasons for optimism, particularly his 7.16 average rating and 90% passing accuracy. Yet his declining number of starts is the statistic that deserves the closest attention, because regular involvement will be essential if he hopes to reproduce last season’s attacking output.

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