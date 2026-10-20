Cristiano Ronaldo faces unexpected competition from Joao Felix as duo produce contrasting Al-Nassr numbers, but Kingsley Coman raises alarm bells

The attacking competition at Al-Nassr is officially blowing up. Cristiano Ronaldo is suddenly fighting for the spotlight alongside Joao Felix and a surging Sadio Mane as the 2026-27 season kicks into high gear. While these three stars are lighting up the pitch with contrasting performances, Kingsley Coman is seriously lagging behind the pack.

The figures confirmed by the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, October 20, highlight how Al-Nassr’s attack has distributed its goals and assists across four established forwards. With the Saudi Pro League campaign still developing, the numbers offer an early indication of which players have made the biggest impact.

Ange Postecoglou‘s attacking quartet combines Felix’s creativity, Mane’s directness, Ronaldo’s finishing and Coman’s speed on the wing. The different profiles give the club several ways to break down opponents, although maintaining consistent contributions from all four will be important over a demanding season.

Joao Felix has, however, emerged as Al-Nassr’s most productive attacker, recording nine goal contributions. His combination of finishing and creativity has helped the Portuguese forward establish himself as an important part of the club’s attacking setup.

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The Portuguese’s contribution was evident in the Knight of Najd’s recent matches, including the 1-0 victory over NEOM SC on October 20, when he scored the decisive goal in the 61st minute. His ability to influence games as both a scorer and a creator gives Al-Nassr another significant attacking option alongside Ronaldo.

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Mane and Ronaldo remain close behind

Sadio Mane occupies second place with six goal contributions, demonstrating his continued importance to Al-Nassr’s forward line. His pace, movement and experience provide valuable support, allowing the club to threaten opponents through different attacking routes.

Ronaldo follows with five goal contributions, leaving him four behind Felix in the published rankings. To make matters worse, he missed a penalty by firing it wide of the goal against Neom SC goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. Nonetheless, the Portuguese superstar remains a central figure in Al-Nassr’s attack, and his reputation as a prolific goalscorer means he will continue to attract attention even when teammates produce stronger numbers.

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The early comparison highlights an important development for Al-Nassr: Felix currently leads the attacking statistics, while Ronaldo remains a major offensive presence. Their respective contributions could prove valuable as the club pursues domestic and continental success.

Coman’s numbers raise early questions

Kingsley Coman has recorded one goal contribution, putting him behind the other three forwards in the published comparison. The French winger possesses the pace and dribbling ability to trouble defenders, but his current output suggests he has yet to make the same statistical impact as his teammates.

Rank Player Nationality Al-Nassr Goal Contributions 1. Joao Felix Portugal 9 2. Sadio Mane Senegal 6 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 4. Kingsley Coman France 1

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Coman’s limited contribution does not necessarily tell the whole story, since a winger’s influence can also come through movement, chance creation and stretching defensive lines. However, he will need to produce more consistently in the final third if he is to close the gap on Felix, Mane and Ronaldo.