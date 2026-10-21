Why is Luis Diaz not starting for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Luis Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions host Arsenal in one of the biggest games of the Champions League league phase, and the reason appears to be a tactical decision by Vincent Kompany.

The Colombian winger starts on the bench despite scoring a hat trick in the 6-1 win over RB Leipzig on Oct. 17. Bayern have not reported any injury or suspension for Diaz, and Kompany has not explained the decision, so it looks like a choice made for tactical reasons.

In his place, Kompany decided to start Alphonso Davies on the left wing, behind Harry Kane. The attack will look very different from the one that took the field in the 3-3 draw against Viking on the previous matchday, as Michael Olise is suspended and unavailable for this match.

Kompany’s decision to leave Diaz on the bench can be read as a more defensive approach. With Davies in his place on the left, Bayern gain a player who can help in defense against the attacks of Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber.

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Lineups confirmed

Without Joshua Kimmich and Olise, Vincent Kompany has gone with Bischof and Pavlovic in midfield. Manuel Neuer starts in goal despite being a doubt with a foot issue, while Davies, Gnabry and Saibari support Harry Kane in attack.

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Bayern confirmed lineup: Neuer (C); Laimer, Upamecano, Min-jae Kim, Stanisic; Bischof, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Saibari, Davies; Kane.

Arteta has gone with Kai Havertz as his lone striker, leaving Viktor Gyokeres on the bench alongside Mikel Merino. Noni Madueke starts on the right wing alongside Bukayo Saka, with Eberechi Eze among the substitutes, while Jurrien Timber returns at right back.

Arsenal confirmed lineup: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori; Rice, Bruno Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard (C), Madueke; Havertz.

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