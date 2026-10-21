Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s UEFA Europa League clash vs Bournemouth emerges as Ruben Amorim loses Goncalo Ramos and Samuel Chukwueze

Christian Pulisic’s role in Milan’s upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against Bournemouth has become a major talking point as Ruben Amorim prepares for another demanding night in England. With two attacking players facing fresh injury problems, the Milan manager must reconsider his options while balancing the need for rotation with the importance of collecting points in Europe.

Milan travels to the Vitality Stadium after consecutive victories over Red Bull Salzburg and Atalanta, while Bournemouth have also built momentum with wins over Sturm Graz and Sunderland. With both clubs looking to maintain their positive runs, Amorim must balance his selection choices against a demanding fixture schedule.

Bournemouth have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning their opening two matches against Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz. Marco Rose’s side defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 before recording a convincing 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz, putting them in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds.

A third consecutive European victory would make Bournemouth the first English club to win its opening three major continental matches since Sunderland in the 1973-74 season. The Cherries also defeated Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League last weekend, climbing out of the relegation zone.

Milan, meanwhile, recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Benfica on the opening matchday with a commanding 4-0 win over Salzburg. Teenage forward Alphadjo Cisse stole the headlines with a hat-trick, while Amorim’s team followed that European success with a dramatic 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta. The Italian side now heads to England seeking a third consecutive win in all competitions.

Milan suffers double injury blow

Fresh concerns over two attacking players have disrupted Milan’s preparations. Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out of the Bournemouth match after experiencing calf discomfort during training, with the striker expected to undergo further medical tests, as per Sky Italia.

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Samuel Chukwueze has also missed training because of a problem with his left hip. According to MilanNews, the winger is scheduled to undergo a specialist examination to determine the extent of the injury, leaving Amorim with fewer attacking options for Thursday’s fixture.

The absences come at an inconvenient time for Milan, who are navigating a crowded schedule that also includes the upcoming Derby della Madonnina against Inter. Matteo Gabbia and Alexis Saelemaekers remain unavailable through injury, while Filippo Terracciano is suspended after his red card against Salzburg.

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Will Christian Pulisic start?

With Ramos unavailable, young striker Francesco Camarda is expected to lead Milan’s attack, while Alphadjo Cisse and Omari Hutchinson are among the players in contention for starting positions. The changes could also create opportunities for Diego Moreira and other members of Amorim’s rotation options.

Pulisic is expected to begin the Bournemouth match on the bench, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and MilanNews. The American winger could therefore be used as an impact substitute, giving Amorim another attacking option if Milan needs a goal or fresh energy later in the game.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

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The decision appears connected to the manager’s rotation strategy rather than any reported injury concern involving Pulisic. With several matches approaching, the Portuguese boss may prefer to manage the workload of key players while offering opportunities to younger members of the squad.

Pulisic could still make a difference if called upon, particularly given the Rossoneri’s recent attacking form. His potential involvement will also interest American supporters, as he and Yunus Musah could face international teammate Tyler Adams, who plays for Bournemouth.