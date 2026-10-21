Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a Champions League meeting that pits two sides unbeaten in their last two European outings against each other.

Bayern Munich enter this one off the back of a 5-0 win over Bodo Glimt on September 10, though they could not hold on last time out, drawing 3-3 with Viking on October 13. The draw halted a run of control in front of goal, even if the attacking numbers stayed strong across both games. A win here would steady things and keep Bayern Munich firmly in the mix at the top of the group table.

Arsenal arrive with back-to-back clean sheets at the other end, beating Napoli 1-0 on September 9 before following up with a 3-0 win over Lille on October 13. Both results came without conceding, a trend that has defined their European form this season. Another strong showing in Munich would put Arsenal in command of their own group and send a message to the rest of the field.

Bayern Munich confirmed lineup

Vincent Kompany sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1, with Jonas Urbig in goal behind a back four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Alphonso Davies. Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlović sit in the double pivot, giving Lennart Karl and Ismael Saibari license to support Harry Kane through the center and from the right channel. Luis Díaz operates on the left to stretch Arsenal’s back line, with Bayern Munich naming a full-strength group and no listed absences.

Bayern Munich confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanišić, Tom Bischof, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlović, Harry Kane, Ismael Saibari, Alphonso Davies. Coach: Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal confirmed lineup

Mikel Arteta also goes with a 4-2-3-1, starting David Raya behind Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Declan Rice partners Myles Lewis-Skelly, who shifts inside, while Martín Odegaard plays as the central creator behind Viktor Gyökeres. Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke fill the wide forward spots, and Arsenal travel to Munich with their full projected XI available.

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Arsenal confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Ødegaard, Bruno Guimarães, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke. Coach: Mikel Arteta.