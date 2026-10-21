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Why is Joshua Kimmich not playing for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.
© Getty ImagesJoshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.

Joshua Kimmich will not be part of the match for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions host Arsenal in one of the biggest games of the Champions League league phase, and the reason is the passing of a close family member.

Bayern confirmed that the German midfielder has been granted compassionate leave. The club asked for his privacy and grief to be respected and for further inquiries and reporting to be avoided, while sending its condolences to Kimmich and his loved ones.

With Kimmich out, Vincent Kompany has gone with Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlovic as the midfield pairing, behind Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies, with Harry Kane leading the line.

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Bayern arrive unbeaten in six Bundesliga matches and have won once and drawn once in the league phase, beating Bodo/Glimt 5-0 and drawing 3-3 at Viking. At home, they have lost just one of their last 31 Champions League matches.

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Bayern also arrive with other absences

Kimmich is not the only one missing for Bayern. Michael Olise is suspended after his sending-off last week, and Jamal Musiala is out with a thigh injury, not even making the bench. Among the surprises in the starting lineup, Luis Diaz, who scored a hat trick in Bayern’s last Bundesliga match, will begin the game on the bench.

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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

With the absences confirmed, Kompany will use the following starting lineup to face Arsenal: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Min-jae Kim, Stanisic; Bischof, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Saibari, Davies; Kane.

Bayern will have to cope without their midfield leader on an emotional night in Munich. With Kimmich away from the team, the focus turns to Kompany’s side and its strong home record as it looks to keep its Champions League campaign on track against Arsenal.

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