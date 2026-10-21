Why was Bukayo Saka subbed off by Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the 2026-27 Champions League?

Bukayo Saka was substituted off by Arsenal early in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, and the reason appears to be an injury to his left knee.

The England winger went down in the opening minutes after appearing to hurt himself while making a pass. Replays showed that he did not make full contact with the ball, and Saka needed medical attention on the pitch before it became clear he could not continue.

Saka was replaced by Eberechi Eze, who took his place in the attacking line alongside Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke, behind Kai Havertz. The change forced Mikel Arteta to rethink his plan early in a demanding away match against one of Europe’s strongest teams.

The setback is a major concern for Arteta at a crucial moment. Arsenal arrive in Munich with a perfect record in the competition, after a 1-0 win over Napoli and a 3-0 win over Lille, and they are the only team yet to concede in this season’s league phase. Saka has been one of the team’s key attackers, and the extent of the injury will be closely watched in the coming days.

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First injury concern of the season for Saka

The scare against Bayern is Saka’s first injury setback of the 2026-27 campaign. Last season, the winger missed 11 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt, because of three separate problems: a hamstring injury in August and September, a hip issue in January and February, and an Achilles problem in April.

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The Achilles injury was the most serious, as it kept him out of five matches in a decisive stretch. Saka missed Arsenal’s FA Cup quarterfinal, both legs of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting, and Premier League matches against Bournemouth and Manchester City. He returned in time to play in the Champions League semifinals and in the final against PSG on May 30, a defeat on penalties.

Arsenal are expected to provide an update on Saka’s condition in the coming hours. Until then, Mikel Arteta may have to plan for the coming weeks without one of his key attackers.