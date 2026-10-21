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Michael Carrick apologizes to Manchester United fans after humiliating 4-1 Como demolition

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Michael Carrick of Manchester United
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesMichael Carrick of Manchester United

Manchester United traveled to Italy to face Como 1907 in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, only to return to England on the end of a resounding 4–1 defeat that intensifies the scrutiny surrounding head coach Michael Carrick following a difficult run of results.

Matchday 3 proved to be a chastening evening for Manchester United, as the Premier League side was thoroughly outplayed by Cesc Fabregas’ side at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. The setback compounded a troubled start to the campaign and placed Carrick under heightened pressure, with the manager walking directly to the travelling supporters at the final whistle to offer an apology for the team’s performance.

“I can only apologise to our fans. No excuses,” Michael Carrick said after the game. I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters, they’re the heartbeat and always will be.”

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Manchester United need a change of direction

The current campaign has proved exceptionally demanding for Manchester United across all fronts. With only one win from three Champions League fixtures, their domestic fortunes are equally concerning: they sit 13th in the Premier League standings, having collected just seven points from a possible 21 to remain uncomfortably close to the relegation places.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

This heavy loss against Como could prove pivotal not only for Carrick’s immediate job security, but also for the wider club hierarchy and playing squad, both of whom face intense criticism over a string of underwhelming tactical setups and substandard individual displays.

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Having fought to return to the Champions League this season, failing to qualify for next year’s edition would represent a significant sporting and financial blow. Consistency remains the fundamental challenge for the Red Devils, whose erratic form on the pitch continues to undermine their ability to establish momentum and compete effectively at the highest level of European soccer.

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