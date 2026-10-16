Christian Pulisic’s ‘Captain America’ label comes under fire as USMNT duo reveals hidden problem after recent Mauricio Pochettino snub

Christian Pulisic has become one of the most recognisable figures in American soccer, but his recent absence from Mauricio Pochettino’s United States squad has reignited a debate about his role in the national team. Former USMNT duo Kellyn Acosta and Eric Wynalda have now spoken out in his defence, raising questions about the expectations placed on the Milan forward as a new generation of American talent emerges.

Pulisic’s reputation has taken a hit following a frustrating 2026 campaign, which included the United States’ elimination in the World Cup round of 16 and an injury that disrupted his preparations for the new Serie A season. The 28-year-old started all four of his country’s World Cup matches and provided an assist against Paraguay, but he struggled to make a decisive impact before suffering a lower-leg injury.

His omission from Pochettino’s most recent squad added another layer to the debate, particularly after earlier criticism surrounding his decision to miss the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, Acosta believes the reaction has been excessive and unfair to a player who has contributed significantly to the national team.

Kellyn Acosta calls criticism of Pulisic ‘so, so harsh’

Speaking on the Vamos podcast, Acosta condemned the suggestion that Pulisic had abandoned his teammates or lost his commitment to the United States. The former international argued that criticism of his performances was understandable, but questioning his character crossed a line.

“I think that’s so harsh. So, so harsh. For a guy that’s done so much for the national team, for people just to turn on him as quickly as they have, and it just spreading like wildfire,” Acosta said.

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He also highlighted the importance of supporting Pulisic while he works through a difficult period. “When he’s happy and flying and confident and comfortable, we’ve seen the player that he is and the player that he’ll continue to be,” Acosta explained, adding that he believes the forward will rediscover his best form.

Eric Wynalda questions the ‘Captain America’ label

Wynalda has also defended Pulisic, arguing that supporters should stop treating him as a villain because of recent setbacks. Speaking on UNLEASHED on GOLZ TV, the former USMNT striker called for patience as the Milan forward works his way back into the team.

“This is not a scenario where we start villainizing him because he’s had some bad luck and made some bad decisions. Let’s just get over ourselves and let him come back into the team,” Wynalda said.

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Christian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team’s 2-0 victory

His strongest comments concerned the nickname ‘Captain America’, which he believes places unnecessary pressure on Pulisic. “When people say he’s Captain America, I would cringe because he’s uncomfortable with that,” Wynalda explained, suggesting that the forward never wanted the spotlight to define his career.

Wynalda believes the United States has placed too much responsibility on Pulisic by expecting him to carry the entire national team. “He needs to just be a part of the team, not the savior. It’s not fair to do that to anybody,” he said.

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The emergence of younger players, including Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, has created fresh excitement around the United States’ future. Acosta welcomed that progress but warned against assuming that promising youngsters automatically make established players such as Pulisic obsolete.