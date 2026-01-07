Christian Pulisic injury update: Milan coach Allegri gives honest verdict on USMNT star’s fitness

Christian Pulisic is arguably enjoying the best form of his professional career this season with AC Milan. However, he has not been free of physical issues, which on more than one occasion have prevented him from performing at full capacity. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed that situation.

During Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the Serie A match against Genoa, Allegri was asked about the possibility of Pulisic and Rafael Leao starting together, something that has not happened frequently of late due to fitness concerns affecting both players.

“We’ll see. They played 20 minutes together.If everything goes well today and tomorrow morning, they should be in the starting lineup,” the coach said, according to MilanNews. He then followed with an honest admission: “They’re not at their peak yet. Pulisic has this flexor that bothers him from time to time.”

Indeed, the USMNT star has dealt with muscle problems throughout 2025, which forced him to miss five AC Milan matches between October and November. Those issues have also led Allegri to carefully manage the forward’s minutes, to the point of leaving him on the bench in two of the club’s last four matches.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

Now, however, Pulisic appears to be in better condition to start a Serie A match, and the coach’s comments suggest he will return to the starting lineup on Thursday against Genoa at San Siro.

Allegri speaks about Rafael Leao

AC Milan supporters’ concern over Christian Pulisic’s fitness mirrors the attention paid to Rafael Leao’s condition. The Portuguese winger is the team’s other major attacking weapon and, even more so than the American, has struggled with recurring physical issues this season that have limited his availability.

“Leao has to focus on scoring goals, strikers are judged on that. He has to score,” Allegri said at the same press conference. “He scored in Cagliari and wasn’t feeling great, and he’s carrying this discomfort with him. He can only improve, given that he missed a fair few games in the first half of the season due to a calf and adductor injury.”

With both Pulisic and Leao at full strength, AC Milan’s chances of seriously contending in Serie A increase significantly. After all, the Rossoneri currently sit just one point behind league leaders Inter Milan, despite spending much of the season without one — and at times both — of their top attacking players.

