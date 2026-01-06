Christian Pulisic ready to become Serie A’s nightmare? Massimiliano Allegri to field Milan’s most deadly duo after 144 days as title race hidden weapon

Milan’s title push has often felt like a puzzle missing its final piece. Even while Christian Pulisic has delivered consistency and Massimiliano Allegri has searched relentlessly for balance, something has lingered just out of reach. Now, after months of waiting, the Milan boss appears ready to press a long-delayed button — one that could redefine the Rossoneri’s attacking ceiling in the Serie A race.

The idea has been obvious for a long time. The execution, far less so. From the first weeks of the season, AC Milan built its attacking blueprint around two match-winners. Christian Pulisic quickly became a reference point with his timing, movement, and end product, while Allegri’s system increasingly leaned on moments of individual brilliance to unlock tight matches.

Yet despite the manager’s intentions, the pieces never fully aligned. Injuries repeatedly prevented the club from fielding its most dangerous attacking partnership, forcing the coach into constant adaptation. The club’s two most decisive forwards have often thrived in isolation, but rarely together — a frustrating paradox for a side chasing consistency at the top of the table.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milanello has spent months waiting for the moment when availability, fitness, and tactical necessity finally converge. That moment now appears close. The long-hidden weapon is clear at last: Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leаo together, in the same attacking structure, with freedom to combine rather than alternate.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with Rafael Leao

“In theory, both are fit,” writes MilanNews.it, “so each is available from the first minute.” The outlet also stresses that when fielded together, Milan’s goal output spikes dramatically, making their reunion more than symbolic — it is statistically justified.

The numbers that hint at something special

On paper, the sample size is small. In reality, it is explosive. When the two attackers have shared the pitch in Serie A this season, they have done so for just 136 minutes. In that limited window, both have scored, combining for one goal every 68 minutes. Those are elite-level returns — especially given that neither player was operating at full fitness for much of that time.

Gazzetta dello Sport describes the pairing as a “strange couple”, not because of stylistic incompatibility, but because of how rarely they have been available together. The newspaper highlights that 144 days have passed since Milan last saw this partnership properly unleashed at San Siro, turning what was meant to be a cornerstone into an ongoing taboo.

Allegri’s tactical vision begins to surface

This is not a coincidence. Nor is it a last-minute improvisation. The concept of deploying the duo closer together — even centrally at times — has always been Allegri’s idea. The Milan coach envisioned an attacking structure where movement, interchange, and unpredictability would overwhelm defensive blocks rather than rely on rigid positional play.

That moment is expected to arrive on Thursday against Genoa, when Milan returns to San Siro with a rare luxury: choice. Both attackers are fit, both are available, and both are hungry to re-establish chemistry that has barely had time to breathe this season.

“San Siro is ready to see the duo combine once again,” reports Gazzetta dello Sport, underlining the anticipation surrounding the fixture. Whether from the opening whistle or later in the match, their reunion now feels inevitable. This is the revelation Allegri has been patiently waiting to unveil.

