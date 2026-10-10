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Christian Pulisic’s Milan future could hinge on one key factor as new contract talks approach crucial stage

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic’s future at Milan is becoming an increasingly important topic as the club prepares to discuss a new contract with the United States international. With owner Gerry Cardinale ready to accelerate negotiations, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether the forward commits his long-term future to San Siro.

Milan wants to secure several important players as it builds its squad under head coach Ruben Amorim, with Pulisic emerging as one of the club’s main priorities. However, despite encouraging signs from both sides, one issue could ultimately determine how quickly an agreement is reached.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cardinale plans to meet with Milan’s directors to establish a strategy for renewing the contracts of Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Strahinja Pavlovic. The American owner has returned to Italy after spending several weeks overseas, with discussions involving the players’ representatives expected to progress before the next international break.

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Pulisic’s current contract runs until June 2027, although the Rossoneri hold an option to extend it by another season. The club would prefer to negotiate a completely new agreement rather than simply activate that clause, with the aim of reaching a deal potentially before the end of January.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

Pulisic has made his importance clear

Pulisic’s position in Milan’s plans has strengthened as he has regained his scoring touch under Amorim. His versatility allows him to operate as a winger, an attacking midfielder or a second striker, giving the manager several tactical options when building his attack.

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His recent performance against Lecce offered another reminder of his value after an injury-disrupted start to the season. Despite questions about his consistency during the previous campaign, his ability to influence games when fully fit has reinforced the argument for securing his future.

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The American has also reportedly expressed a desire to remain at Milan beyond his current contractual arrangements. Positive signals have emerged from discussions surrounding the renewal, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano previously reporting encouraging feelings about the situation.

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The key factor behind Pulisic’s renewal

Despite the apparent willingness to continue the partnership, the financial terms are expected to be the decisive factor in Pulisic’s contract negotiations. Sky Italia journalist Peppe Di Stefano believes the agreement will ultimately depend on whether Milan and the player can find common ground over the economic details.

Speaking to AllMilan, Di Stefano explained: “I think it’s a financial agreement. I think the match against Lecce demonstrated that Pulisic is central to the Milan project: few in Italy possess the qualities of Christian Pulisic, if not perhaps only him.”

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan scores

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Di Stefano also emphasized the American’s adaptability, saying: “He’s a player who can play as a winger in a three-man attack, as an attacking midfielder in a two-man attack, he can do whatever he wants.” He argued that the club should secure Pulisic because he is an important sporting asset, an international star, and a player who represents the club well.

The journalist acknowledged that the USMNT star did not always perform at his best last season, but pointed to the injuries that disrupted his campaign. His goal against Lecce was particularly encouraging because it suggested that he was recovering both physically and mentally.

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