How to watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

|WHO
|RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
|WHAT
|Europa League
|WHEN
|12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, October 15, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
RB Salzburg vs AC Milan record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|AC Milan vs. RB Salzburg
|4-0
|November 2, 2022
|Champions League 2022-23
|RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan
|1-1
|September 6, 2022
|Champions League 2022-23
2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Juventus
|1
|+5
|3
|2
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+4
|3
|3
|Beşiktaş
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|Sparta
|1
|+3
|3
|5
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|1
|+3
|3
|6
|Ferencvaros
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|OFI Crete
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Benfica
|1
|+2
|3
|9
|Leverkusen
|1
|+2
|3
|10
|Torreense
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Bournemouth
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Lyon
|1
|+1
|3
|13
|Olympiacos
|1
|+1
|3
|14
|RB Salzburg
|1
|+1
|3
|15
|Sunderland
|1
|+1
|3
|16
|Omonia
|1
|+1
|3
|17
|Sturm Graz
|1
|+0
|1
|18
|Rennes
|1
|+0
|1
|19
|Hapoel
|1
|+0
|1
|20
|Zagreb
|1
|+0
|1
|21
|Lillestroem
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Real Sociedad
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Anderlecht
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Jagiellonia
|1
|-1
|0
|25
|Levski Sofia
|1
|-1
|0
|26
|AZ Alkmaar
|1
|-1
|0
|27
|Celta Vigo
|1
|-1
|0
|28
|Celtic
|1
|-2
|0
|29
|HOFF
|1
|-2
|0
|30
|AC Milan
|1
|-2
|0
|31
|NK Celje
|1
|-2
|0
|32
|Marseille
|1
|-3
|0
|33
|Ararat
|1
|-3
|0
|34
|Viktoria
|1
|-3
|0
|35
|Lech Poznan
|1
|-4
|0
|36
|Nijmegen
|1
|-5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Torreense vs. Sunderland
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Lyon vs. Crystal Palace
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|NK Celje vs. Omonia
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Lech Poznan vs. Leverkusen
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sparta vs. Lillestroem
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|12:45 PM
|HOFF vs. Beşiktaş
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Rennes vs. OFI Crete
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Benfica vs. Celtic
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Celta Vigo vs. Juventus
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Marseille vs. Olympiacos
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Nijmegen vs. Levski Sofia
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Jagiellonia vs. Ararat
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Zagreb vs. Anderlecht
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Ferencvaros vs. Viktoria
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- RB Salzburg will face AC Milan on Thursday, October 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
- Paramount+, ViX will carry the RB Salzburg vs AC Milan game in the United States.
- AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 1 win in 2 meetings.