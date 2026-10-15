How to watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO RB Salzburg vs AC Milan WHAT Europa League WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, October 15, 2026 WHERE Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

RB Salzburg host AC Milan at home on Thursday, October 15 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. Salzburg arrive in good shape, having won their last three matches, a 1-0 win over Levski Sofia on September 17 preceded by two wins in August, 3-0 and 1-0, over the side recorded as 25106 in the data. Their recent form gives them confidence heading into this one.

AC Milan visit Austria looking to respond after a 0-2 loss to Benfica on September 16. That defeat is the only result listed for them heading into Thursday, and they will want to turn things around quickly in continental play.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan record

RB Salzburg and AC Milan have met twice, with Milan winning once and the other game ending in a draw. Salzburg have yet to beat Milan in this fixture. The most recent meeting came on November 2, 2022, when Milan won 4-0 at home. Before that, on September 6, 2022, Salzburg and Milan drew 1-1 in Austria.

Match Score Date Competition AC Milan vs. RB Salzburg 4-0 November 2, 2022 Champions League 2022-23 RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan 1-1 September 6, 2022 Champions League 2022-23

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2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Juventus 1 +5 3 2 Crystal Palace 1 +4 3 3 Beşiktaş 1 +3 3 4 Sparta 1 +3 3 5 Union Saint-Gilloise 1 +3 3 6 Ferencvaros 1 +2 3 7 OFI Crete 1 +2 3 8 Benfica 1 +2 3 9 Leverkusen 1 +2 3 10 Torreense 1 +1 3 11 Bournemouth 1 +1 3 12 Lyon 1 +1 3 13 Olympiacos 1 +1 3 14 RB Salzburg 1 +1 3 15 Sunderland 1 +1 3 16 Omonia 1 +1 3 17 Sturm Graz 1 +0 1 18 Rennes 1 +0 1 19 Hapoel 1 +0 1 20 Zagreb 1 +0 1 21 Lillestroem 1 -1 0 22 Real Sociedad 1 -1 0 23 Anderlecht 1 -1 0 24 Jagiellonia 1 -1 0 25 Levski Sofia 1 -1 0 26 AZ Alkmaar 1 -1 0 27 Celta Vigo 1 -1 0 28 Celtic 1 -2 0 29 HOFF 1 -2 0 30 AC Milan 1 -2 0 31 NK Celje 1 -2 0 32 Marseille 1 -3 0 33 Ararat 1 -3 0 34 Viktoria 1 -3 0 35 Lech Poznan 1 -4 0 36 Nijmegen 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Torreense vs. Sunderland Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Lyon vs. Crystal Palace Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM NK Celje vs. Omonia Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Lech Poznan vs. Leverkusen Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Sparta vs. Lillestroem Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM HOFF vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Rennes vs. OFI Crete Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Benfica vs. Celtic Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Celta Vigo vs. Juventus Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Marseille vs. Olympiacos Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Nijmegen vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Jagiellonia vs. Ararat Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Zagreb vs. Anderlecht Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Ferencvaros vs. Viktoria Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

RB Salzburg will face AC Milan on Thursday, October 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

Paramount+, ViX will carry the RB Salzburg vs AC Milan game in the United States.

AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 1 win in 2 meetings.

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