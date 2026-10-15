How to watch Benfica vs Celtic match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Benfica host Celtic on Thursday, October 15 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. Benfica beat Vitória SC 2-0 last Sunday, October 11, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Porto on September 20 and a 2-0 win over Milan on September 16. Benfica will look to build on their home form as they push for points in the group phase.
Celtic‘s recent stretch has been uneven. A 2-0 win over Motherwell on October 11 came after back to back losses, 0-1 to Rangers on September 20 and 1-3 to Ferencváros on September 17. Celtic travel to Lisbon hoping their most recent result marks a turning point in their European campaign.
Benfica vs Celtic record
Benfica and Celtic have met six times, with Benfica winning three, Celtic winning two, and one match ending in a draw. The most recent meeting came on November 20, 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at home. That followed a scoreless draw in Glasgow on September 19, 2012. Their earlier meetings date back to 2006 and 2007, including a 3-0 Celtic win in Glasgow and a 3-0 Benfica win in Lisbon.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Benfica vs. Celtic
2-1
November 20, 2012
UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica
0-0
September 19, 2012
UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica
1-0
November 6, 2007
UEFA Champions League
Benfica vs. Celtic
1-0
October 24, 2007
UEFA Champions League
Benfica vs. Celtic
3-0
November 1, 2006
UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica
3-0
October 17, 2006
UEFA Champions League
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2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Juventus
1
+5
3
2
Crystal Palace
1
+4
3
3
Beşiktaş
1
+3
3
4
Sparta
1
+3
3
5
Union Saint-Gilloise
1
+3
3
6
Ferencvaros
1
+2
3
7
OFI Crete
1
+2
3
8
Benfica
1
+2
3
9
Leverkusen
1
+2
3
10
Torreense
1
+1
3
11
Bournemouth
1
+1
3
12
Lyon
1
+1
3
13
Olympiacos
1
+1
3
14
RB Salzburg
1
+1
3
15
Sunderland
1
+1
3
16
Omonia
1
+1
3
17
Sturm Graz
1
+0
1
18
Rennes
1
+0
1
19
Hapoel
1
+0
1
20
Zagreb
1
+0
1
21
Lillestroem
1
-1
0
22
Real Sociedad
1
-1
0
23
Anderlecht
1
-1
0
24
Jagiellonia
1
-1
0
25
Levski Sofia
1
-1
0
26
AZ Alkmaar
1
-1
0
27
Celta Vigo
1
-1
0
28
Celtic
1
-2
0
29
HOFF
1
-2
0
30
AC Milan
1
-2
0
31
NK Celje
1
-2
0
32
Marseille
1
-3
0
33
Ararat
1
-3
0
34
Viktoria
1
-3
0
35
Lech Poznan
1
-4
0
36
Nijmegen
1
-5
0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Torreense vs. Sunderland
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
Lyon vs. Crystal Palace
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
NK Celje vs. Omonia
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
Lech Poznan vs. Leverkusen
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
Sparta vs. Lillestroem
Thursday, October 15, 2026
12:45 PM
HOFF vs. Beşiktaş
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Rennes vs. OFI Crete
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Benfica vs. Celtic
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Celta Vigo vs. Juventus
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Marseille vs. Olympiacos
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Nijmegen vs. Levski Sofia
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Jagiellonia vs. Ararat
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Zagreb vs. Anderlecht
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Ferencvaros vs. Viktoria
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz
Thursday, October 15, 2026
3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
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Summary
Benfica will face Celtic on Thursday, October 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Benfica vs Celtic game in the United States.
Benfica lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 6 meetings.
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