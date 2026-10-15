How to watch Benfica vs Celtic match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Celtic on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Benfica vs Celtic WHAT Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, October 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica host Celtic on Thursday, October 15 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. Benfica beat Vitória SC 2-0 last Sunday, October 11, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Porto on September 20 and a 2-0 win over Milan on September 16. Benfica will look to build on their home form as they push for points in the group phase.

Celtic ‘s recent stretch has been uneven. A 2-0 win over Motherwell on October 11 came after back to back losses, 0-1 to Rangers on September 20 and 1-3 to Ferencváros on September 17. Celtic travel to Lisbon hoping their most recent result marks a turning point in their European campaign.

Benfica vs Celtic record

Benfica and Celtic have met six times, with Benfica winning three, Celtic winning two, and one match ending in a draw. The most recent meeting came on November 20, 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at home. That followed a scoreless draw in Glasgow on September 19, 2012. Their earlier meetings date back to 2006 and 2007, including a 3-0 Celtic win in Glasgow and a 3-0 Benfica win in Lisbon.

Match Score Date Competition Benfica vs. Celtic 2-1 November 20, 2012 UEFA Champions League Celtic vs. Benfica 0-0 September 19, 2012 UEFA Champions League Celtic vs. Benfica 1-0 November 6, 2007 UEFA Champions League Benfica vs. Celtic 1-0 October 24, 2007 UEFA Champions League Benfica vs. Celtic 3-0 November 1, 2006 UEFA Champions League Celtic vs. Benfica 3-0 October 17, 2006 UEFA Champions League

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2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Juventus 1 +5 3 2 Crystal Palace 1 +4 3 3 Beşiktaş 1 +3 3 4 Sparta 1 +3 3 5 Union Saint-Gilloise 1 +3 3 6 Ferencvaros 1 +2 3 7 OFI Crete 1 +2 3 8 Benfica 1 +2 3 9 Leverkusen 1 +2 3 10 Torreense 1 +1 3 11 Bournemouth 1 +1 3 12 Lyon 1 +1 3 13 Olympiacos 1 +1 3 14 RB Salzburg 1 +1 3 15 Sunderland 1 +1 3 16 Omonia 1 +1 3 17 Sturm Graz 1 +0 1 18 Rennes 1 +0 1 19 Hapoel 1 +0 1 20 Zagreb 1 +0 1 21 Lillestroem 1 -1 0 22 Real Sociedad 1 -1 0 23 Anderlecht 1 -1 0 24 Jagiellonia 1 -1 0 25 Levski Sofia 1 -1 0 26 AZ Alkmaar 1 -1 0 27 Celta Vigo 1 -1 0 28 Celtic 1 -2 0 29 HOFF 1 -2 0 30 AC Milan 1 -2 0 31 NK Celje 1 -2 0 32 Marseille 1 -3 0 33 Ararat 1 -3 0 34 Viktoria 1 -3 0 35 Lech Poznan 1 -4 0 36 Nijmegen 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Torreense vs. Sunderland Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Lyon vs. Crystal Palace Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM NK Celje vs. Omonia Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Lech Poznan vs. Leverkusen Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM Sparta vs. Lillestroem Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM HOFF vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Rennes vs. OFI Crete Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Benfica vs. Celtic Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Celta Vigo vs. Juventus Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Marseille vs. Olympiacos Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Nijmegen vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Jagiellonia vs. Ararat Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Zagreb vs. Anderlecht Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Ferencvaros vs. Viktoria Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Benfica vs Celtic and tons more Europa League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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