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How to watch Benfica vs Celtic match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Clement Lenglet, Benfica defender
© WM Sport Media/Getty ImagesClement Lenglet, Benfica defender
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Celtic on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica vs Celtic
WHAT Europa League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, October 15, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, DAZN USA
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica host Celtic on Thursday, October 15 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. Benfica beat Vitória SC 2-0 last Sunday, October 11, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Porto on September 20 and a 2-0 win over Milan on September 16. Benfica will look to build on their home form as they push for points in the group phase.
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Celtic‘s recent stretch has been uneven. A 2-0 win over Motherwell on October 11 came after back to back losses, 0-1 to Rangers on September 20 and 1-3 to Ferencváros on September 17. Celtic travel to Lisbon hoping their most recent result marks a turning point in their European campaign.

Benfica vs Celtic record

Benfica and Celtic have met six times, with Benfica winning three, Celtic winning two, and one match ending in a draw. The most recent meeting came on November 20, 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at home. That followed a scoreless draw in Glasgow on September 19, 2012. Their earlier meetings date back to 2006 and 2007, including a 3-0 Celtic win in Glasgow and a 3-0 Benfica win in Lisbon.
Match Score Date Competition
Benfica vs. Celtic 2-1 November 20, 2012 UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica 0-0 September 19, 2012 UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica 1-0 November 6, 2007 UEFA Champions League
Benfica vs. Celtic 1-0 October 24, 2007 UEFA Champions League
Benfica vs. Celtic 3-0 November 1, 2006 UEFA Champions League
Celtic vs. Benfica 3-0 October 17, 2006 UEFA Champions League
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2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Juventus 1 +5 3
2 Crystal Palace 1 +4 3
3 Beşiktaş 1 +3 3
4 Sparta 1 +3 3
5 Union Saint-Gilloise 1 +3 3
6 Ferencvaros 1 +2 3
7 OFI Crete 1 +2 3
8 Benfica 1 +2 3
9 Leverkusen 1 +2 3
10 Torreense 1 +1 3
11 Bournemouth 1 +1 3
12 Lyon 1 +1 3
13 Olympiacos 1 +1 3
14 RB Salzburg 1 +1 3
15 Sunderland 1 +1 3
16 Omonia 1 +1 3
17 Sturm Graz 1 +0 1
18 Rennes 1 +0 1
19 Hapoel 1 +0 1
20 Zagreb 1 +0 1
21 Lillestroem 1 -1 0
22 Real Sociedad 1 -1 0
23 Anderlecht 1 -1 0
24 Jagiellonia 1 -1 0
25 Levski Sofia 1 -1 0
26 AZ Alkmaar 1 -1 0
27 Celta Vigo 1 -1 0
28 Celtic 1 -2 0
29 HOFF 1 -2 0
30 AC Milan 1 -2 0
31 NK Celje 1 -2 0
32 Marseille 1 -3 0
33 Ararat 1 -3 0
34 Viktoria 1 -3 0
35 Lech Poznan 1 -4 0
36 Nijmegen 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Torreense vs. Sunderland Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
Lyon vs. Crystal Palace Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
NK Celje vs. Omonia Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
Lech Poznan vs. Leverkusen Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
RB Salzburg vs. AC Milan Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
AZ Alkmaar vs. Hapoel Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
Sparta vs. Lillestroem Thursday, October 15, 2026 12:45 PM
HOFF vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Rennes vs. OFI Crete Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Benfica vs. Celtic Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Celta Vigo vs. Juventus Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Marseille vs. Olympiacos Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Nijmegen vs. Levski Sofia Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Jagiellonia vs. Ararat Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Zagreb vs. Anderlecht Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Ferencvaros vs. Viktoria Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Bournemouth vs. Sturm Graz Thursday, October 15, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Celtic and tons more Europa League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Benfica will face Celtic on Thursday, October 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
  • Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Benfica vs Celtic game in the United States.
  • Benfica lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 6 meetings.
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