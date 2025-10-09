Strong boost for Christian Pulisic? Milan looks to replicate Kevin De Bruyne-Napoli impact with bold move for his ex-Manchester City teammate

Could Milan be willing to bolster Christian Pulisic‘s roster even further? That’s the question echoing around Milanello this week as the Rossoneri quietly explore one of the most ambitious transfer ideas in Europe. Milan, already reshaped by Pulisic’s brilliance on the right flank, is now said to be studying a move that would replicate the impact of Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Napoli — a bold signing of one of his former Manchester City teammates.

When De Bruyne joined Napoli this summer, it was more than a move; it was a message. The Belgian’s switch from Manchester City to southern Italy symbolized a new wave of Serie A ambition — one driven by experience, leadership, and world-class creativity. The Partenopei’s bet on De Bruyne has paid off instantly, with the midfielder guiding the club to a perfect start to the season. And now, Milan wants its own version of that story.

The man in question is Bernardo Silva, a player whose name has long been synonymous with Manchester City’s golden era. The 31-year-old playmaker, once a rising star at Monaco, has spent nine consecutive seasons under Pep Guardiola, amassing six Premier League titles, a Champions League, and over 400 appearances in sky blue.

But as reported by Calciomercato, Silva’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and discussions about his future have already begun. Speaking to the BBC, the City captain offered a cryptic hint about what lies ahead: “I know exactly what I’ll be doing in 2026, but now is not the right time to talk about it.” Those few words, elusive yet revealing, have sparked a storm of speculation.

According to the report, the Red and Blacks have made exploratory contact through Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes, testing the waters for a potential move. Mendes has a strong working relationship with Milan, having collaborated with the club during negotiations for Joao Felix last winter. While no official offer has been made, both sides are said to be open to continuing talks.

The financial equation

There is, however, one major obstacle — salary. Silva currently earns $11.6 million net per season at City, a figure that even Italy’s wealthiest clubs would struggle to match. A move to Milan would require a significant pay cut, something that depends entirely on Silva’s willingness to prioritize soccer ambition over financial reward.

As Calciomercato notes, Saudi Arabian clubs remain interested, having made previous bids, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are no longer in the race. That leaves Serie A as an intriguing possibility — but one that hinges on the player’s own decision to accept reduced terms for a leading role in a major European project.

For Milan, the appeal is obvious. Silva would bring elite-level creativity to a side already shaped by Pulisic’s dynamism and Luka Modric’s experience. Under Massimiliano Allegri’s evolving tactical setup, Silva could slot seamlessly into a free-roaming midfield role, providing the kind of balance and technical quality that has defined his Manchester City career.