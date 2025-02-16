Christian Pulisic commends ‘passionate’ Conceicao for instilling confidence in him at Milan

Christian Pulisic has been a consistent performer for AC Milan this season, maintaining a high level of play under both Paulo Fonseca and the recently appointed Sergio Conceicao. Despite the occasional benching of other stars like Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao, Pulisic has remained a key figure in Milan’s lineup, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

His impressive statistics, eight goals and six assists under Fonseca and four goals and two assists under Conceicao, highlight his consistent contributions to the club.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Pulisic praised Conceicao’s management style, emphasizing the manager’s passion, winning mentality, and the confidence he instilled in the team. Pulisic highlighted the freedom he enjoys under Conceicao, stating: “I’m very free when I’m on the pitch now, and confident. I think that’s one of the best things that you can have as an attacking player, especially in football.”

This increased freedom, combined with Conceicao’s support, appears to have been key to Pulisic’s strong performances, enhancing his contributions and confidence on the pitch. The change in management style seems to have created a positive impact on the player, enabling him to excel in his preferred playing role.

Looking ahead to the Feyenoord match

Pulisic’s recent substitution against Hellas Verona suggests a strategic decision to manage his workload ahead of a crucial upcoming match against Feyenoord. Milan faces a 1-0 deficit heading into the second leg, and Pulisic’s well-being and preparedness will be vital to the club’s efforts to progress in the competition.

The rest afforded to the player before this crucial encounter reinforces the managerial decisions made by Conceicao to manage his key players, highlighting his strategic thinking and emphasis on player fitness and readiness.

The combination of Pulisic’s talent and Conceicao’s coaching style has created a successful partnership, benefiting both the player and the club. Pulisic’s consistent performances and his positive comments about the manager suggest a strong and productive relationship that will likely continue to contribute to AC Milan’s success in the coming months.