Christian Pulisic breaks silence: USMNT ace’s apology to Milan fans following penalty heartbreak comes with bold nine-word promise

There are moments in soccer that linger long after the final whistle — moments that test not just a player’s skill, but their character. For Christian Pulisic, Sunday night in Turin was one of those moments. Milan’s clash with Juventus ended in frustration, a goalless draw that might easily have been a victory had the American converted from the penalty spot. The miss, rare and costly, denied the Rossoneri not only three points but also the chance to reclaim top spot in Serie A. Yet, it was what came after the game that defined Pulisic’s response: an apology and a nine-word promise that left fans both heartbroken and inspired.

The 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium was a tightly contested affair. Milan dominated possession and created the better chances, but Juventus’ defensive resilience and a lack of clinical finishing left Stefano Pioli’s men with just a single point. As Corriere della Sera observed, “the team that leaves the Allianz Stadium with regrets is undoubtedly Milan,” highlighting how the Rossoneri were the side that most deserved to win.

When Pulisic stepped up to take the penalty midway through the second half, the tension was palpable. A goal would likely have sealed the game, but instead, the ball soared over the bar — a moment that froze Milan’s hearts. For a player who has been nearly flawless since arriving at San Siro, it was an uncharacteristic lapse.

Adding to the narrative, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Massimiliano Allegri, Milan’s coach, couldn’t bring himself to watch the penalty. “He shot with a flat foot? What? I told him not to do that,” Allegri was overheard saying to his assistant after hearing the Juventus fans erupt. But moments later, in a gesture of leadership, the experienced manager applauded and even hugged Pulisic when he was substituted, reassuring him that the miss would not define him.

Milan’s penalty woes continue

The miss wasn’t just about one player — it reflected a broader issue within Milan. Since the start of 2024, the Red and Blacks have missed seven of their 13 Serie A penalties, a staggering 54% failure rate, the worst in Europe. Even more concerning, five of the last seven penalties have been missed by four different players, highlighting an ongoing crisis from the spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a pattern that has cost the club dearly. Each miss has come in tight games, where the difference between victory and disappointment was as thin as a single goal. As the stats show, in matches where the club failed from the spot, it has collected just one point combined.

Christian Pulisic misses a penalty during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan.

Pulisic’s nine-word promise that melted hearts

For many athletes, a missed penalty might be followed by silence. But not for Christian Pulisic. The morning after the draw, he took to social media to address Milan fans directly, acknowledging his mistake and taking full responsibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It kills me to disappoint this club,” he wrote in a heartfelt post that resonated with supporters across the globe. Then came the nine words that would make headlines: “I’ll work 10 times harder to make things right.”

Tweet placeholder

That single line captured everything about Pulisic’s character — his accountability, his humility, and his unwavering commitment. The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive. Rather than anger, what poured in was support. Messages of encouragement flooded the club’s pages, reminding him that his season so far has been nothing short of spectacular.

Advertisement