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Lionel Messi’s Argentina retirement: How his stats compare to Diego Maradona

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Allsport UK /Allsport/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesDiego Maradona and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi is preparing for an emotional final appearance with Argentina, bringing an extraordinary international chapter toward its conclusion against Benin at the Estadio Monumental. With Diego Maradona’s legacy having shaped the standard for Argentina’s greatest players for generations, Messi’s farewell naturally invites another look at where his remarkable career stands alongside his country’s most iconic soccer figure.

Messi announced his international retirement on August 31, 2026, following Argentina’s run to the World Cup final. Before officially closing the chapter, however, the 39-year-old will have one final opportunity to wear the famous blue and white shirt when La Albiceleste faces Benin on Tuesday.

The Benin friendly is designed as a celebration of Messi’s extraordinary contribution to Argentina rather than another competitive test. The match will be his final appearance for the national team, although his soccer career itself is continuing with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through December 2028.

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Messi’s farewell comes after more than two decades with Argentina. He initially joined the senior team in 2005, endured years of criticism and disappointment, and eventually transformed his international legacy during one of the most successful periods in the national team’s history.

messi argentina captain

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on

His journey also included a dramatic false ending. After losing the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, Messi announced his retirement from international soccer, saying, “The end has come for me and our team.” He reversed that decision only weeks later, beginning another decade with the national team that would ultimately change everything.

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The years of frustration before glory

Messi spent much of his early international career living under the enormous shadow of Maradona. Argentina lost the 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals and the 2014 World Cup final, leaving Messi repeatedly questioned despite becoming one of the greatest players in soccer history.

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate after winning Copa America 2024

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate after winning Copa America 2024

The breakthrough finally arrived with the 2021 Copa America, Argentina’s first major senior trophy since 1993. A year later, Messi completed the defining achievement of his career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, scoring seven goals and playing a starring role in the dramatic final against France.

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Copa America MetricLionel MessiDiego Maradona
Tournaments Played7 (2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024)3 (1979, 1987, 1989)
Matches Played3912
Goals Scored144
Titles Won2 (2021, 2024)0
Best FinishWinner (2021, 2024)3rd Place (1989)

That success removed the biggest argument used against Messi in comparisons with Maradona. After years of being told he could never match the 1986 World Cup winner, Messi finally lifted the trophy that had defined Maradona’s place in Argentine soccer.

Messi’s numbers compared with Maradona

The statistical comparison now shows just how extraordinary Messi’s longevity and production have been. Messi finished his Argentina career with 207 appearances, 125 goals and 57 assists, while Maradona recorded 91 caps, 34 goals and 26 assists for the national team.

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StatisticLionel MessiDiego Maradona
Active Years2005–20261977–1994
Appearances (Caps)20791
Goals12534
Assists65+~27
Goals Per Game0.600.37
Senior Trophies4 (1 World Cup, 2 Copa America, 1 Finalissima)1 (1 World Cup)

The difference is particularly striking in terms of appearances and goals. Messi played more than twice as many international matches as Maradona and scored 91 more goals, while also producing more than twice as many assists.

Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

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Trophies provide another important part of the comparison. Messi won four major senior international titles with Argentina (the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America), while Maradona’s defining senior triumph was the 1986 World Cup.

Trophy / HonorLionel MessiDiego Maradona
FIFA World Cup🏆 (2022)🏆 (1986)
Copa América🏆🏆 (2021, 2024)
CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions🏆 (2022 Finalissima)🏆 (1993 Artemio Franchi Cup)
FIFA U-20 World Cup🏆 (2005)🏆 (1979)
Olympic Gold Medal🥇 (2008)

Their World Cup legacies tell another story

Maradona’s influence at the World Cup remains extraordinary. He played in four tournaments between 1982 and 1994, with his 1986 campaign becoming one of the most celebrated individual performances in World Cup history, producing five goals and five assists as Argentina lifted the trophy.

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Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy

Messi’s World Cup journey has lasted even longer. He appeared at six World Cups, more than any other player, and eventually won the competition in 2022 after previously reaching the final in 2014.

World Cup MetricLionel MessiDiego Maradona
Tournaments Played6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)4 (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994)
Matches Played3421
Goals Scored218
Assists128
World Cup Titles1 (2022)1 (1986)
World Cup Finals3 (2014, 2022, 2026)2 (1986, 1990)
Golden Ball Awards2 (2014, 2022)1 (1986)
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His tournament records continued to grow during his final years. Messi finished with 34 World Cup appearances, a record number, while his 33 goal involvements are also the most in the competition’s history. He also became the first player to start three World Cup finals, doing so in 2014, 2022, and 2026.

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