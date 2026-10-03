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Christian Pulisic left facing fresh USMNT blow as Mauricio Pochettino names his new captain

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic is facing a fresh change in his relationship with the United States men’s national team after Mauricio Pochettino made a major leadership decision ahead of the start of a new World Cup cycle. The Milan star has long been associated with the captaincy, but the armband will now belong to a familiar figure as the USMNT moves toward 2030.

Pochettino confirmed the decision Friday ahead of the United States’ friendly against Mexico, following Tim Ream‘s retirement from international soccer. The move gives the national team a permanent captain for the new cycle while leaving Pulisic in a different leadership role.

Pulisic has already been a USMNT captain. U.S. Soccer records him as captain in the 2023 Nations League final and the 2024 Nations League final, and he also wore the armband during the 2024 Copa America. However, before the 2026 World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino chose Tim Ream as his captain instead of Pulisic.

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Ream subsequently retired from international soccer after the tournament. With the experienced defender gone, the Rossoneri ace had another potential opening for the permanent role. Nonetheless, Pochettino has now chosen another player instead for the new cycle, one who has previously captained the national team at the 2022 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic of United States.

Christian Pulisic of United States.

Pochettino turns to a familiar leader

Tyler Adams has been named the new United States captain, returning to a position he previously held during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Bournemouth midfielder succeeds Ream, who captained the USA through the 2026 World Cup before announcing his international retirement.

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Pochettino explained that Adams had earned the responsibility through his performances, character, and relationship with the coaching staff. “He’s a perfect role model for everyone in the way that he can translate the philosophy, the culture, and represent this amazing country,” Pochettino said, via ESPN.

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The manager also highlighted the relationship he has developed with Adams during his time in charge. “We’ve had a very good relationship the last two years, and I think he knows what I expect,” Pochettino said, adding that Adams is the player and person capable of leading the next period.

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Where does this leave Pulisic?

The decision creates an interesting situation for Pulisic, who has previously worn the captain’s armband for the United States. Gregg Berhalter appointed Pulisic as captain during the 2024 Copa America, and the forward has remained one of the national team’s most recognizable leaders.

However, Pochettino has now chosen Adams as the permanent captain for the new cycle. Pulisic’s absence from the September-October camp means he cannot immediately challenge that decision, although he remains a key player when available.

pulisic usmnt world cup

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts

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Thus, the setback isn’t that the 28-year-old winger has been removed as a leader altogether. He has been passed over for the official, full-time captaincy for the second consecutive World Cup cycle, despite previously wearing the armband himself.

The situation also does not completely eliminate the possibility of Pulisic wearing the armband in individual matches. If Adams is unavailable or is substituted, another player would have to take over as captain, potentially giving Pulisic opportunities to lead the team on the field.

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