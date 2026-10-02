Christian Pulisic gives major future update with his intentions revealed as Milan plots huge contract extension

Christian Pulisic has given Milan an important indication about what could come next in his career as the club considers a major decision over one of its most important players. The American has endured a complicated start to the 2026-27 season, but his recent return to form under Ruben Amorim has quickly changed the mood surrounding his future.

Pulisic missed the beginning of the campaign while recovering from the injury suffered during the World Cup, leaving him to work his way back into Amorim‘s plans. After returning with an assist against Lazio and scoring against Lecce, the 28-year-old is beginning to look increasingly comfortable in the Rossoneri’s new system.

The start of the season has been unusual for Pulisic, who had to watch the club’s first three Serie A matches from the bench before finally getting his opportunity. His first appearance came against Lazio, where he helped Milan fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 by setting up Diego Moreira.

One week later, Pulisic ended his long wait for a goal by scoring in Milan’s 3-0 victory over Lecce, marking his first Serie A goal in 266 days. The strike was an important moment after a difficult period that had followed his injury with the United States. “It was a big relief for me for sure to just get a goal. It’s been a while for Milan, so it felt really nice,” Pulisic said.

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The American also used the international break to remain at Milanello rather than join the United States national team. The decision was made to allow him to continue his personalized training program and build his fitness after the bone bruise and microfractures to his tibia and fibula suffered against Belgium at the World Cup.

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see also Christian Pulisic makes his intentions clear to Milan boss Ruben Amorim after returning from injury and USMNT’s post-World Cup snub

Pulisic reveals what he wants next

The biggest development came when Pulisic was asked directly about his future at Milan. His answer provided the clearest indication yet of where he stands as the club prepares for negotiations.

“I am very happy at Milan. The club is giving me everything, it helps me a great deal. I am concentrating on playing, but we’ll talk about it, I hope soon,” Pulisic said at the ‘Meet and greet’ event at the Milan Store San Siro on Thursday. “I feel really happy at Milan and want to continue here.”

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On another occasion, he similarly acknowledged that discussions are already taking place while making clear that his priority remains soccer. “I’m very happy at Milan right now and for the near future as well. So, yeah, I’m not thinking about the contract renewal but I am very happy here, I want to stay at Milan,” he added.

Those comments give Milan a significant boost as it considers how to structure the next stage of Pulisic’s contract. The player has publicly expressed his desire to remain at San Siro, even though the details of a new agreement have yet to be finalized.

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see also Christian Pulisic’s path to USMNT captaincy takes fresh twist after Tim Ream steps away, but Mauricio Pochettino has another candidate in mind

Milan preparing huge long-term offer

Pulisic’s current contract is scheduled to expire in June 2027, although Milan holds an option to extend it for another season. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the club’s ownership wants to go further, with a potential agreement that could keep the American at San Siro until 2031.

Previous negotiations reportedly stalled around $5.6 million net per season, but Pulisic’s position may have changed as he approaches the final stages of his existing contract. Milan will therefore have to balance his importance to the team with the financial demands of a long-term agreement.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan scores

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The club also sees Pulisic as strategically valuable because of his enormous profile in the United States. His importance therefore extends beyond his performances, although his recent return to form under Amorim has strengthened the footballing case for keeping him.