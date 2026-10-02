Christian Pulisic makes his intentions clear to Milan boss Ruben Amorim after returning from injury and USMNT’s post-World Cup snub

Christian Pulisic has made his intentions clear to Milan boss Ruben Amorim after finally returning to action following a difficult injury layoff and an unexpected United States national team omission. The 28-year-old is now back scoring and building his fitness, but his latest comments suggest there is another message he wants to send as Milan’s season begins to gather momentum.

Pulisic missed the beginning of the campaign after suffering a lower-leg injury during the World Cup, then remained in Italy rather than joining the United States for its September-October friendlies. His return has nevertheless been encouraging, with an assist against Lazio followed by his first goal of 2026 in the 3-0 victory over Lecce.

The start of the season was frustrating for the American ace, who spent Milan‘s first three Serie A matches on the bench while continuing his recovery. He eventually entered at halftime against Lazio and helped the Rossoneri overturn a two-goal deficit before producing another important contribution against Lecce.

The goal against Lecce ended a 266-day Serie A scoring drought and offered Pulisic a much-needed confidence boost after his injury problems. It also came at an important moment for Milan, which remains unbeaten domestically under Amorim despite losing its Europa League opener against Benfica.

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“I feel very good, especially after scoring. It was a good goal actually. My legs after the injury are starting to work again, I’m getting back into shape,” Pulisic said after the game. The American has also been encouraged by the way Amorim has approached his first season in charge. Milan currently sits fifth in Serie A with 11 points, only two points behind leader Roma after five matches.

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Amorim’s system is making an impression

Pulisic has spoken positively about the tactical demands introduced by Amorim, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri during the summer. The midfielder believes the new manager has given Milan a clear structure while still allowing attacking players enough freedom to express themselves.

“We are learning his system, how he wants to play. I am very positive about him. Our most recent match was one of the best, so we want to build on that,” Pulisic said at the ‘Meet and greet’ event at the Milan Store San Siro on Thursday.

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He also explained how Amorim wants his players to occupy particular positions and make specific movements when Milan has possession. “He wants us to find certain positions, especially when we have the ball, and to make specific movements. Obviously, we are also given some freedom in attack, but there are principles and positions to keep to,” the forward added.

That relationship appears to have developed quickly despite Pulisic initially struggling to get onto the pitch. Amorim had previously described the American as being “pissed off” about his lack of playing time, but Pulisic offered a more relaxed explanation.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

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Pulisic sends Amorim clear message about his role

Pulisic laughed when asked about Amorim’s description and explained that his frustration was largely connected to his desire to return from injury and compete. His response also revealed exactly what he wants from the next stage of his comeback.

“It was a bit strange for me at the beginning of the season, it’s clear that I always wanted to play, but it’s not like I was pissed off at him,” Pulisic said. “It’s true that I was coming back from injury. But now I feel good, and I hope to be able to play a bit more.”

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The message was simple: Pulisic feels ready for a bigger role now that his body is recovering and his sharpness is returning. He also made clear that he is comfortable with his current shirt number, joking that he had not considered taking the vacant No. 10 and was “very happy with the 11.”

The comments come at a time when Pulisic is also dealing with an unusual international situation. The United States left him out of its September-October 2026 friendly squad, with Mauricio Pochettino using the post-World Cup period to evaluate younger players and build toward the next cycle.