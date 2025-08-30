Chelsea setback with Delap injury could derail Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson signing

Nicolas Jackson looked set to leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich after the Blues secured Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. But following Delap’s injury in Saturday’s match, the deal could collapse, forcing Jackson to return to London and leaving Bayern empty-handed.

Chelsea hosted Fulham at Stamford Bridge, but the afternoon took an unexpected turn when Delap pulled up with a hamstring injury just 14 minutes into the game. Following the 2-0 victory, head coach Enzo Maresca told TNT Sports the striker is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the issue.

Asked about how the injury might affect Chelsea’s transfer plans, Maresca kept his cards close: “Liam’s injury doesn’t look good. He was at full speed, hamstring, so that requires weeks, as always. Then in terms of another striker, after we finish the press conference we’ll see if we make any decision.”

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea have informed Bayern Munich that they will not finalize the loan deal for Nicolas Jackson. With Delap sidelined, Maresca has decided to recall the striker to bolster the squad.

Liam Delap of Chelsea receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 30, 2025 in London, England.

On Saturday morning, Chelsea and Bayern had agreed on all terms for a season-long loan worth €15 million, including an option to buy that could bring the total package to €80 million ($93.5M). Jackson had even traveled to Germany for medicals and to sign the contract, but Delap’s setback has thrown the transfer into doubt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

The European transfer window closes on Sunday, leaving less than 48 hours for the situation to be resolved. Chelsea’s late change of plans could leave Bayern scrambling for alternatives with almost no time on the clock.

Jackson pushing to stay in Munich

Chelsea now find themselves with only Joao Pedro as a fit senior striker, while 19-year-old Tyrique George remains more of a developmental option. The club’s decision to bring Jackson back may solve a short-term need, but from the player’s perspective, it risks creating a bigger problem.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jackson has no desire to return to Chelsea and is still intent on completing his move to Bayern. The Senegalese forward has grown frustrated with his limited role, featuring in just three matches during last season’s Club World Cup–winning run, and has been pushing for a fresh start in Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Chelsea have already thrown up obstacles to his return. According to Ben Jacobs, the club revoked Jackson’s permission to undergo a medical after informing Bayern they would not move forward with the loan, effectively blocking a key step in completing the deal.