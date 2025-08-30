Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Chelsea setback with Delap injury could derail Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson signing

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Manchester, England.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesNicolas Jackson of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Nicolas Jackson looked set to leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich after the Blues secured Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. But following Delap’s injury in Saturday’s match, the deal could collapse, forcing Jackson to return to London and leaving Bayern empty-handed.

Chelsea hosted Fulham at Stamford Bridge, but the afternoon took an unexpected turn when Delap pulled up with a hamstring injury just 14 minutes into the game. Following the 2-0 victory, head coach Enzo Maresca told TNT Sports the striker is expected to miss six to eight weeks with the issue.

Asked about how the injury might affect Chelsea’s transfer plans, Maresca kept his cards close: “Liam’s injury doesn’t look good. He was at full speed, hamstring, so that requires weeks, as always. Then in terms of another striker, after we finish the press conference we’ll see if we make any decision.”

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea have informed Bayern Munich that they will not finalize the loan deal for Nicolas Jackson. With Delap sidelined, Maresca has decided to recall the striker to bolster the squad.

Liam Delap of Chelsea receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 30, 2025 in London, England.

Liam Delap of Chelsea receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 30, 2025 in London, England.

On Saturday morning, Chelsea and Bayern had agreed on all terms for a season-long loan worth €15 million, including an option to buy that could bring the total package to €80 million ($93.5M). Jackson had even traveled to Germany for medicals and to sign the contract, but Delap’s setback has thrown the transfer into doubt.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

see also

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

The European transfer window closes on Sunday, leaving less than 48 hours for the situation to be resolved. Chelsea’s late change of plans could leave Bayern scrambling for alternatives with almost no time on the clock.

Jackson pushing to stay in Munich

Chelsea now find themselves with only Joao Pedro as a fit senior striker, while 19-year-old Tyrique George remains more of a developmental option. The club’s decision to bring Jackson back may solve a short-term need, but from the player’s perspective, it risks creating a bigger problem.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jackson has no desire to return to Chelsea and is still intent on completing his move to Bayern. The Senegalese forward has grown frustrated with his limited role, featuring in just three matches during last season’s Club World Cup–winning run, and has been pushing for a fresh start in Germany.

Advertisement

However, Chelsea have already thrown up obstacles to his return. According to Ben Jacobs, the club revoked Jackson’s permission to undergo a medical after informing Bayern they would not move forward with the loan, effectively blocking a key step in completing the deal.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a Premier League star to partner with Christian Pulisic in attack.

Barcelona reportedly receive massive Premier League bid for rising star Fermin Lopez

Barcelona reportedly receive massive Premier League bid for rising star Fermin Lopez

A Premier League team is reportedly ready to pay a fortune to Barcelona for Fermin Lopez.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

West ham clash with Chelsea in the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to TV and streaming options.

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

A former coach of the Argentina National Team analyzed the play of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, comparing them to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo