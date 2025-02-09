Real Madrid is actively working to secure a contract extension with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr., despite his current deal running until June 30th, 2027. This proactive approach comes amidst growing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, who have reportedly made contact with the player.

Following a highly successful 2024 season, culminating in winning the FIFA The Best award, Vinicius remains a crucial part of Real Madrid’s plans for the future, crucial to achieving both domestic(La Liga and Copa del Rey) and international (Champions League and Club World Cup) ambitions.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid officials met with Vinicius Jr.’s representatives and family members to present an improved contract offer. The proposed deal would significantly increase his current €15 million net annual salary (already raised following his The Best award), bringing it in line with Kylian Mbappé’s earnings.

However, the initial offer was reportedly rejected by the player. Despite the initial setback, negotiations are expected to continue, with both parties aiming to reach an agreement. Vinicius Jr.’s past statements expressing his desire to remain at Real Madrid indefinitely suggest that a positive resolution is still possible.

Saudi Pro League’s significant interest and potential bid

Multiple Spanish media outlets report that Vinicius Jr. is a prime target for Saudi Arabian clubs, alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, confirmed the interest, suggesting that substantial signings are anticipated during the summer transfer window.

Rumors suggest that a staggering €300 million offer, including a five-year contract with an annual salary near €200 million, is being prepared by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). However, Real Madrid is reportedly resolute in its stance that they will only consider offers if Vinicius Jr. himself requests a transfer.

Real Madrid’s determination to retain Vinicius Jr. is evident in their proactive contract negotiations and unwavering stance regarding potential offers from Saudi clubs. The club’s strategy reflects their belief in Vinicius Jr.’s pivotal role in their future success.

The young Brazilian’s talent, coupled with his prior public statements expressing his deep commitment to the club, suggests a favorable outcome for Real Madrid, though the potential of an enormous offer from Saudi Arabia introduces a significant level of intrigue and suspense to the situation.