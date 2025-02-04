Time marches on, affecting even the greatest players. Lionel Messi, enjoying the twilight of his illustrious career at Inter Miami, is a witness to this. Not because of any decline in his own skills—he remains a top performer—but because of the emergence of exceptionally gifted young players.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Erling Haaland have already established themselves among the world’s best. But now, another name is making headlines: Lamine Yamal.

At just 17 years old, Barcelona‘s Lamine Yamal is already making history. He’s a European champion with Spain, a Golden Boy award recipient, and now holds a dribbling record previously held by Lionel Messi, his childhood idol. This latest feat came in a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Alavés in La Liga’s Matchday 22.

Yamal’s remarkable performance against Alavés saw him complete 11 out of 21 attempted dribbles, surpassing Messi’s previous record of 10 successful dribbles out of 20 against Mallorca in April 2007. Both matches resulted in narrow 1-0 victories.

This achievement cemented Yamal’s position as the league’s top dribbler, currently boasting 73 successful dribbles, ahead of Sevilla’s Dodi Lukébakio (64) and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (46). Yamal’s success underscores his exceptional talent at such a young age.

A viral moment of magic

One particular play against Deportivo Alavés went viral. Yamal, starting from his own half, showcased incredible skill, weaving past five opposing players before a final pass to Raphinha (whose shot went wide).

This breathtaking display of dribbling ability and vision instantly fueled comparisons to Messi, further solidifying his status as a rising star. The play showcased his vision and decision-making, further fueling comparisons to Lionel Messi.

The comparison to Messi is not new; the Argentine superstar has previously heaped praise on the young Spaniard, calling him “the best soccer player of the new generation.” Yamal’s skill set, which combines pace, close control, and vision, makes him a worthy heir to the mantle of the best dribbler in the world. The comparisons demonstrate the sheer talent and skill the young player already possesses.

Lamine Yamal’s exceptional talent is undeniable. His record-breaking performance, coupled with his impressive achievements at such a young age, suggests a bright future. While still early in his career, he’s already demonstrating the qualities that define a truly exceptional player. His progress will be carefully monitored by soccer fans across the globe. He is showing the ability to live up to the hype.