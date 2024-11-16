Mats Hummels has experienced a tumultuous period over the past year, transitioning from playing in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund to struggling for minutes with AS Roma this season. Amid Roma’s ongoing struggles, the 35-year-old center-back is reportedly considering retiring from professional soccer.

After leaving Dortmund as a free agent, Hummels faced difficulty finding a new club willing to invest in a veteran defender with high wage demands. Eventually, he signed with Roma, lured by the personal call of then-head coach and club legend Daniele De Rossi. The move marked Hummels’ first experience outside of Germany, but it quickly turned sour.

Roma’s poor start to the season compounded Hummels’ woes. In Matchday 4, a 1-1 draw against Genoa left the team languishing in 16th place with just three points from four games (three draws, one loss). Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin reacted swiftly, dismissing De Rossi after just one month. With the departure of the coach who brought him to Rome, Hummels lost his key advocate.

New head coach Ivan Juric was appointed to steady the ship, but Hummels found himself further sidelined. In 12 matches under Juric across Serie A and the Europa League, Hummels was an unused substitute in 11 games, featuring only once for 23 minutes in a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Fiorentina

The match against Fiorentina, Hummels’ official debut with La Loba, was was marked with yet another unfortunate situation: with the score 4-1, in the 70th minute the German tried to deflect a header from striker Christian Kouame, but ended putting the ball on the back of his own net, settling the score 5-1 in his debut.

From the 11 matches he was included in, Hummels managed just one brief appearance and a costly mistake. According to Sky Sports, the lack of playing time and ongoing turmoil at Roma have led the 2014 World Cup winner to consider leaving the club in the January transfer window. If no suitable offers arise, retirement remains a possibility.

Hummels’ last hope in Roma

While Hummels’ stint at Roma has been fraught with challenges, a new opportunity has emerged following another managerial change. Claudio Ranieri, renowned for leading Leicester City to a historic Premier League title, has come out of retirement to take over as Roma’s head coach. Ranieri previously announced his retirement after the 2023-24 season with Cagliari but now looks to rescue Roma’s faltering campaign.

Ranieri’s arrival may offer Hummels a fresh start. Speaking at his introductory press conference, Ranieri addressed the defender’s situation: “I watched a few games. But why shouldn’t this boy play? Let’s see, he’s of a certain age too. I choose who makes me win, the good coach is the one who makes the fewest mistakes,” the new coach said.

With two months remaining until the winter transfer window, Hummels has a critical decision to make about his future. Ranieri’s remarks may provide the German defender with one last chance to establish himself as a key player for the team.

Hummels’ reaction to Roma’s uncertainty

Conscious of Roma’s challenges, Hummels has remained vocal about the chaos surrounding the club. After Juric’s dismissal, rumors swirled about potential replacements, prompting Hummels to share a lighthearted Instagram post.

Captioned, “Me over the last 72 hours,” the post showed Hummels looking at his phone with visible concern, reflecting the uncertainty engulfing Roma. Currently sitting 12th in Serie A with 23 points from 12 games, Roma faces a steep climb to salvage their season. Whether Hummels can play a part in that turnaround under Ranieri remains to be seen.