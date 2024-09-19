The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season has ushered in a new era with the introduction of the Swiss-style league format. This significant change aims to enhance the excitement of the competition by increasing the number of high-stakes matches among Europe’s top clubs. With this new format, determining which teams progress to the knockout phase becomes more complex. Multiple clubs can finish the league phase with the same number of points.

The revamped Champions League structure now features 36 teams competing in a single league rather than being divided into groups as in previous seasons. Each team plays eight matches against different opponents, with the top 24 teams advancing to the next round. The top eight teams receive a direct bye into the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the remaining 16 teams must compete in a playoff round to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

Given the reduced number of matches and the high level of competition, every point is crucial in determining which teams will advance. According to Opta, accumulating 10 points is nearly a guarantee of progressing to the playoff rounds, offering a 99% chance. Meanwhile, 16 points almost ensure a direct passage to the Round of 16. There is a 98% likelihood of bypassing the playoff stage.

With only 24 points up for grabs across the league phase and the intense level of competition, it’s anticipated that several teams could finish with identical point totals. To resolve such ties, UEFA has established a detailed set of criteria to rank teams that finish with the same number of points. The criteria, via Relevo, in order of application, are as follows:

Champions League tiebreakers this season

Best overall goal difference. This criterion incentivizes teams to not only win matches. It also encourages teams to win by as large a margin as possible. Highest number of goals scored. The team scoring the most goals across their matches will place higher. Highest number of goals scored away from home. Should teams remain tied after applying the first two criteria, the number of goals scored in away matches will be considered next. Highest number of wins. The total number of victories will then be used to break the tie. Teams who have won more matches rank higher. Highest number of wins away from home. If still level, the number of wins achieved in away games will come into effect. Highest total points obtained by opponents in League Phase. The next tiebreakers in the Champions League look at the strength of the teams each club has faced. Teams that have played against stronger opponents, as measured by their total points, will rank higher. Best overall goal difference scored by rivals in League Phase. The goal difference of the opponents in all league phase matches will come into play if previous criteria does not break the tie. Highest total sum of goals scored by rivals in League Phase. If necessary, the total number of goals scored by opponents during the league phase will factor. Lowest number of Fair Play Points. One point for each yellow card, three points for each red card, and three points for a red card resulting from two yellows. Best club coefficient.As a last resort, UEFA will consider the club’s coefficient based on their performance in European competitions over the past five seasons.

Implications of new system

The introduction of these tiebreaking criteria, especially the emphasis on goal difference and the number of goals scored, has significant strategic implications. High-scoring matches may become more common as teams look to boost their goal difference. It could be crucial in advancing to the knockout rounds.

On the flip side, lower-seeded teams might focus on limiting their losses rather than attempting comebacks, potentially leading to more defensive strategies in some matches.

PHOTOS: IMAGO