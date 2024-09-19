Milan faces a critical juncture early this season as tensions rise between coach Paulo Fonseca and club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic. According to recent reports, the club is preparing for the possibility of replacing Fonseca. Names like Edin Terzic, Maurizio Sarri, Thomas Tuchel, and Massimiliano Allegri have emerged as potential successors.

Paulo Fonseca, who took over as Milan‘s head coach only recently, is already under immense pressure due to the team’s poor start to the season. The Rossoneri have managed just one win across all competitions so far. Worse still, the disappointing 3-1 home loss to Liverpool in the Champions League has only intensified calls for his dismissal.

The scenario has become even more problematic due to the increasing animosity between the manager and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The latter now serves as an advisor to the club owners, RedBird Capital. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ibrahimovic’s influence at the club has become a source of friction. Three key incidents that have strained the relationship between the coach and the former striker.

One of these incidents occurred during the pre-season when Fonseca publicly declared that the club’s transfer window was closed following the signing of Youssouf Fofana. However, the Swede veteran contradicted him shortly afterward. The transfer window would only close when he decided so. This public undermining reportedly did not sit well with the Portuguese manager.

Everything up to Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic’s role at Milan has been widely debated, particularly in light of his increasing involvement in the team’s affairs. Reports suggest that before the season opener against Torino, he gathered the players at Milanello and addressed them without Fonseca present. Before the Liverpool match, a similar event took place at the training field. The 42-year-old, after a two-week hiatus, showed his power by interrogating the players about their connection with Fonseca.

These actions have fueled speculation that Ibrahimovic is wielding too much power at the club. Some reports indicate that the decision to retain or sack Fonseca ultimately rests with him. Despite this, Fonseca’s future at Milan could hinge on the outcome of the upcoming Derby della Madonnina against Inter. A loss in this high-stakes match could see him dismissed, with the club already exploring potential replacements.

Who does Milan name as replacements for Paulo Fonseca?

In anticipation of a possible change, Milan has reportedly begun contacting several high-profile coaches. One of the leading candidates is Edin Terzic, the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who has been in discussions with Ibrahimovic about the role. Terzic is a highly regarded figure, having led Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and nearly securing the Bundesliga title the year before.

Maurizio Sarri is another name the media have frequently linked with the Rossoneri job. The former Lazio, Napoli, and Juventus boss has been out of work since March but has expressed a desire to return to coaching before January 2025. Sarri’s experience in Serie A and his tactical acumen make him a strong contender for the position.

Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to a Champions League victory in 2021, is also on the San Siro outfit’s radar. His pedigree in European competitions and his ability to manage top-level squads could make him an attractive option for the Rossoneri.

Massimiliano Allegri, a familiar face at Milan, is another potential candidate. Allegri led Milan to the Serie A title in 2011. He could be a safe pair of hands to stabilize the team. Despite his recent struggles at Juventus, Allegri’s experience and connection with Milan could play in his favor if the club decides to part ways with Fonseca.

PHOTOS: IMAGO