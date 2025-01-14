Karim Benzema has emphatically denied rumors suggesting he plans to retire before his contract with Al-Ittihad expires in 2026. The Ballon d’Or winner, now 37, insists he’s feeling fit and hasn’t set a timeline for his retirement. This statement opens the door to several potential scenarios for his future, including possible returns to Real Madrid or his youth club, Olympique Lyonnais.

Recent reports suggested Benzema was considering early retirement, prompting a swift denial from the player himself. “These are words from someone I don’t know. It’s nonsense,” Benzema stated, dismissing speculation about an imminent retirement. This unambiguous statement directly contradicts previous rumors and suggests a strong desire to continue his career for the foreseeable future.

Benzema further indicated a willingness to continue playing for several more years. “I don’t have a limit to say in two, three, or four years I’ll stop playing soccer. I feel good, thank God. My body is good. I’m training well, and we’ll see how I feel each year,” he added, highlighting his current fitness and the ongoing assessment of his physical condition. This approach suggests a pragmatic approach to assessing his continued fitness on a yearly basis.

Potential return to Lyon or Madrid: Textor’s invitation

Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor has publicly invited Benzema back to the club, stating, “I spoke on the phone with the president of his club in Saudi Arabia, and we discussed the rumors that he might be unhappy at Al-Ittihad. But obviously, it’s too expensive. The amounts involved in Saudi Arabia are astronomical. However, he knows he’s welcome back to the field regardless of his age; he could even show his skills in a wheelchair.” This demonstrates Lyon’s enduring affinity for their former star player, acknowledging his significant contribution to the club’s history.

While Textor also expressed openness to Benzema returning in a non-playing role, Benzema recently hinted at a potential return to Real Madrid in the future, telling Marca, “Right now, I’m in Jeddah, and I’m doing very well. We’ll see how life goes in the future, and I’ll surely be closer to Madrid in the future.” This suggests that a return to his former club, and the city where he made his name, is a strong consideration.

Despite earlier reports suggesting dissatisfaction with his time at Al-Ittihad, Benzema has found his footing in Saudi Arabia, performing exceptionally well under manager Laurent Blanc. This season has seen a significant uptick in performance, highlighting his capacity to adapt and thrive in different environments. He has enjoyed his best season in Saudi Arabia to date, with 13 appearances resulting in 12 goals and 3 assists.