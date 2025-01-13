Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is scheduled to meet with manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The meeting, expected to be of significant importance, comes at a crucial juncture for the club, which is battling for both La Liga and Champions League titles. The meeting will likely address Ancelotti’s future, squad planning, and the club’s overall objectives.

Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in June 2021, having previously managed the club between 2013 and 2015. His first stint was highly successful, marked by Champions League and Copa del Rey victories.

However, his second tenure hasn’t yielded comparable results, leading to criticism about the team’s inconsistent performance. This inconsistency, despite having a talented squad, is a key factor in the upcoming discussion.

Key issues for discussion

The meeting between Pérez and Ancelotti is expected to cover several vital topics:

Sporting Planning: Discussions about potential signings, contract renewals for key players, and the overall strategy for strengthening the squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Ancelotti's Future: While Ancelotti has a contract until 2024, his performance this season has raised questions about his long-term future at the club. This will be a key topic of conversation, as his recent results may influence the club's decisions.

Sporting Objectives: Setting short-term and long-term objectives, with La Liga and Champions League titles remaining the primary goals. The discussion will likely involve defining strategies for achieving these ambitious goals.

Pérez and Ancelotti’s history

Pérez and Ancelotti share a long-standing relationship, dating back to Ancelotti’s first tenure at Real Madrid. Pérez appointed Ancelotti in 2013, resulting in immediate success. However, Ancelotti’s second season didn’t match the heights of the first, leading to his dismissal.

Despite this, their relationship remained cordial, with Ancelotti expressing gratitude for the opportunity to manage the club. Ancelotti’s return in 2021 was met with enthusiasm from both the fans and Pérez, who entrusted him with leading the team into a new era. However, the less-than-expected results have seemingly led to the current meeting.

The meeting between Pérez and Ancelotti could be pivotal in shaping Real Madrid’s future. Several scenarios are possible, including Ancelotti remaining as manager, a contract extension, or a change in management.