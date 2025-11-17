Erling Haaland’s Norway sends Italy to the playoffs: How can the Azzurri avoid missing the 2026 World Cup?

Erling Haaland has led Norway through a historic run in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sending Italy into second place, and once again forcing the Azzurri down the playoff path. Now left to wait until March for a final shot at qualification, Italy faces one last test to break its recent World Cup curse.

Italy entered the final Matchday needing an almost impossible nine-goal win over Norway at home, but after taking a 1–0 lead into halftime, the Azzurri couldn’t hold on. A Haaland brace powered Norway to a 4–1 comeback, a result that delivered a crushing emotional blow to Italy, which finished second with 18 points.

To reach the World Cup next year, Italy must now go through the UEFA playoffs, held during the March international window. The format includes the 12 runners-up from qualifying groups and four teams that earned spots through the UEFA Nations League, all fighting for the final four World Cup berths.

Among the second-place teams already confirmed are Italy, Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland, Albania, and the Czech Republic, with the remaining seven determined on Monday and Tuesday. Thanks to their Nations League performance, Sweden (with just one point in qualifying), Romania, and Northern Ireland also have another chance, while Wales and North Macedonia will finalize their positions this week.

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy shows his dejection during Norway’s game.

The Azzurri will learn their playoff path when the draw is held on December 5. The format features single-elimination semifinals and finals across four playoff brackets, with higher-ranked nations hosting. Sitting ninth in the FIFA rankings, Italy is positioned to play at home, giving them a major opportunity to redeem themselves after the Norway defeat.

Italy searching to break its World Cup drought

With four World Cup titles, a runner-up finish in 1994, and a 2006 triumph over Zinedine Zidane’s France, Italy remains one of the most storied nations in global soccer. But in recent years, the Azzurri have struggled to reassert themselves on the world stage.

The downturn began at Brazil 2014, where Italy crashed out in the group stage as Costa Rica stunned the world by finishing ahead of the Azzurri and behind Uruguay. Then came the disastrous 2018 cycle: after finishing second to Spain in qualifying, Italy was stunned by Sweden in the playoffs, missing the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Italy appeared to have turned the page by winning the Euro 2020 (played in 2021) in over England. But qualifying for Qatar 2022 brought another collapse. After again finishing second in their group, this time behind Switzerland, the Azzurri were knocked out by North Macedonia in a shocking playoff defeat, a spot that was secured by Portugal in the final phase.

Alessandro Bastoni and Joao Pedro Galvao of Italy look dejected during North Macedonia game.

Gennaro Gattuso is now the sixth coach in a turbulent cycle that has seen a series of managers since 2014, including Luciano Spalletti, Roberto Mancini, and Antonio Conte, among others. Now, after failing to top their group once more, the Azzurri are headed back to the playoffs in March, hoping that a third attempt will finally secure their return to the world’s biggest stage.