Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a wealth of talent at his disposal, but one player stands out for his remarkable versatility: Fede Valverde. Ancelotti likened his squad to a toolbox, with Valverde being the “Swiss Army Knife,” capable of performing almost any role with exceptional skill and intensity.

The only question for the coaching staff is whether Valverde could also excel as a goalkeeper. Considering his disciplined playing style, however, it seems highly likely he could succeed in any position.

Ancelotti recently praised Valverde’s performance at right-back, stating, “After Carvajal and Lucas, he’s the best right-back in the world. The problem is that he can play in many positions on the field, and the problem for the coach is choosing the best position for the team. He has incredible speed.”

This versatility, a “blessed problem,” is essential to Real Madrid’s tactical flexibility. Valverde’s consistent and coordinated play is crucial as the team’s glue, a role often overlooked but vital to overall success. In recent games, due to injuries to other players, Valverde capably filled the right-back position, showcasing his defensive strength and attacking prowess.

Valverde’s unbeatable consistency

Valverde is the type of player every manager dreams of. He consistently performs well in multiple positions and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the team. He currently ranks second in minutes played this season (1,527’), just behind Rüdiger.

His resilience and ability to contribute across different roles are remarkable. With four goals and two assists in 18 games, Valverde has proven to be an invaluable asset for Real Madrid.

Valverde is also a leader in the dressing room, increasingly influential in team decisions. He achieved a long-held ambition upon joining Real Madrid in 2016: becoming a regular starter. “It’s something very special, I am very grateful to the captains I’ve had like Ramos, Karim, Carvajal, Modric and others. They gave us codes and the way to be to the young people that come from other parts of the world,” he stated.

Anfield return and tactical options

Valverde’s versatility presents Ancelotti with interesting options for the upcoming match against Liverpool at Anfield. Valverde previously played right-back at Anfield in April 2021, during the Champions League quarter-finals. Ancelotti may employ a similar strategy this time, even with Lucas Vázquez now available, highlighting Valverde’s importance to the team.

Kylian Mbappé, speaking to the press, further underscored Valverde’s importance: “He’s a very important player. When you talk about players, you talk about others that we see a little more, but Fede is very important. People don’t talk about him much, but he’s very important for us. He has won many titles here, and I hope he continues to do so.” Valverde’s reliability and influence have solidified his status as an indispensable part of Real Madrid’s success.