Germany’s second division features many legendary clubs. Many of them are battling it out to try to win promotion to the top-flight Bundesliga. Bookmark our 2 Bundesliga TV schedule and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.
The German football league (DFL) runs the 2 Bundesliga. With eighteen teams competing during the season, the top two teams who finish the season with the most points move up to the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the third-place team competes in a playoff system to try to advance to the top tier.
Watch 2. Bundesliga on ESPN+:
|
Our Pick:Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More
|
2 Bundesliga TV schedule
All times Eastern.
In 2020, the U.S. rights to the 2 Bundesliga were acquired by ESPN+. Each week, roughly one to two games are available live (and on-demand) to soccer fans in the U.S. via ESPN+. Match commentaries sometimes feature expert announcers such as Derek Rae.
More than just second division Bundesliga football
ESPN+ is $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. The streaming service features access to La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, UEFA Nations League, Championship, League One, League Two and FA Cup. Plus it offers League Cup, MLS, US Open Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Belgian Pro League and Sweden’s Allsvenskan. It also includes FA Community Shield, plus the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series.
As far as devices go, ESPN+ can be streamed on your computer, iPhone and iPad. In addition, it works on Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire tablet. Moreover, you can watch it onRoku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.
We have lots of resources for fans of German clubs.
Firstly, we offer a free download of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. The eBook features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Secondly, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App to find out when soccer games are on. For instance, it includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Have any questions about the 2 Bundesliga TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season