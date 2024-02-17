Germany’s second division features many legendary clubs. Many of them are battling it out to try to win promotion to the top-flight Bundesliga. Bookmark our 2 Bundesliga TV schedule and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

The German football league (DFL) runs the 2 Bundesliga. With eighteen teams competing during the season, the top two teams who finish the season with the most points move up to the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the third-place team competes in a playoff system to try to advance to the top tier.

Watch 2. Bundesliga on ESPN+:

2 Bundesliga TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, February 17 07:00 AM ET Hansa Rostock vs. Hamburger SV ( German 2. Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, February 23 12:30 PM ET Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli ( German 2. Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, February 25 07:00 AM ET Hamburger SV vs. SV Elversberg ( German 2. Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



In 2020, the U.S. rights to the 2 Bundesliga were acquired by ESPN+. Each week, roughly one to two games are available live (and on-demand) to soccer fans in the U.S. via ESPN+. Match commentaries sometimes feature expert announcers such as Derek Rae.

More than just second division Bundesliga football

ESPN+ is $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. The streaming service features access to La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, UEFA Nations League, Championship, League One, League Two and FA Cup. Plus it offers League Cup, MLS, US Open Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Belgian Pro League and Sweden’s Allsvenskan. It also includes FA Community Shield, plus the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series.

As far as devices go, ESPN+ can be streamed on your computer, iPhone and iPad. In addition, it works on Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire tablet. Moreover, you can watch it onRoku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.

