In recent years, Brazil has struggled to maintain its status as one of the world’s most dominant national teams, a decline highlighted by their disappointing performance in the 2024 Copa America. Addressing the team’s ongoing challenges, Brazil legend Cafu addressed Vinicius Junior and the national team’s reliance on Neymar for over a decade, pointing out that this dependency has hampered their progress.

Since their last World Cup triumph in 2002, Brazil has failed to reach the final stage of the tournament. Their humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semifinals and the heartbreaking quarterfinal defeat to Croatia in 2022 have been significant setbacks. Despite Neymar’s talent and global stature, Brazil’s inability to cultivate a team capable of stepping up in his absence has been glaring.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Cafu expressed his disappointment with Brazil’s one-dimensional approach. “We spent almost 14 years dependent on a single player, Neymar. Our greatest player, our greatest idol, the player we knew could solve our problems at any moment. Tell me, who is the national idol today, after Neymar, on an absolute, global level? After Neymar, we haven’t had another idol,” he said, dismissing Vinicius.

Cafu also drew comparisons between the current squad and Brazil’s legendary 2002 World Cup-winning team. “And we know that if you rely on just one player, you won’t win a World Cup. It’s impossible. You don’t win a World Cup depending on a single player.

“I always say, as you compared it to 2002, let’s go back. In 2002, you had Ronaldo. If Ronaldo wasn’t performing well, Rivaldo would step up. If Rivaldo wasn’t at his best, Ronaldinho Gaucho would solve it. If Ronaldinho wasn’t performing, Roberto Carlos could make the difference with a free kick,” Cafu ended his statement.

Cafu’s optimism for the 2026 World Cup

Despite Brazil’s struggles in recent tournaments, including their early exit in the 2024 Copa America and a rocky start to the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers (where they currently sit fifth with 18 points, seven behind the leaders), Cafu remains optimistic about the team’s future.

“We now have players who can take on that responsibility. Players who are champions with their clubs. We have Rodrygo, who is someone that steps up to take responsibility. We have Vini Jr., Raphinha… We have Marquinhos, a defender who always steps up to take responsibility. I believe today it’s more divided,” Cafu said, noting that the current squad has the potential to move away from the Neymar-centric approach.

However, in Vinicius’ case, the Real Madrid star has yet to fully take on the mantle. While he scored twice in three games during the 2024 Copa America, his suspension against Uruguay and inconsistent performances left questions about his ability to lead the team. Cafu believes that distributing responsibility across the squad, particularly with Neymar’s return, could unlock Vinicius’ potential.

Neymar’s potential reintegration into the team

Neymar has been sidelined for over a year following an ACL injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in 2023. His absence has left a noticeable void, but the Al Hilal forward is expected to make his return during the next international break in March.

Cafu believes Neymar could thrive in the current squad if the responsibility is better distributed. “Neymar would fit in very well. This squad could provide him with the support he needs. But it depends on how you get these guys to play. How you distribute responsibility to them. Today, I see players who can provide equal support to one of the greatest players we’ve had in the past 14 years, which is Neymar,” Cafu ended his statement.